Illinois Football: Breakout Players Who Could Shine in 2025
Luke Altmyer Is the Guy
Quarterback Luke Altmyer is on every list you can think of: Manning, Davey O’Brien, Maxwell, Walter Camp.
That’s nice for headlines, but the reason Illinois believes in him goes deeper. He doesn’t flinch in the fourth quarter. Last year, he calmly led game-winning drives when things could’ve unraveled. Now it's his team to run - he's the signature star.
If Illinois does big things in 2025, it will be because Altmyer took full ownership of this team and proved he is more than just a name on a watch list. He is the difference between Illinois being good and Illinois being great, and he can carry the weight.
Gabe Jacas and Xavier Scott Are Game-Changers
On defense, Gabe Jacas and Xavier Scott give Illinois a real backbone.
Jacas has racked up Bednarik, Nagurski, and Lombardi hype, and for good reason: he is relentless off the edge. He makes offensive coordinators rethink their entire game plan.
Scott, meanwhile, does not need a microphone to prove his worth. His Bednarik nod tells you everything: quarterbacks know better than to test him too often.
Together, they give Illinois a swagger on defense that has not been there in years. And that confidence matters, because this defense is not built just to survive Big Ten play. It is built to take over games and make Saturdays in Champaign feel like a grind for anyone who shows up.
Kaden Feagin and Tanner Arkin Keep the Offense Honest
It is not just Altmyer. Kaden Feagin has the build of a workhorse and earned his way onto the Doak Walker list. He is the kind of back who gets better as the game wears on.
And tight end Tanner Arkin, a Mackey candidate, is the steady outlet every quarterback loves. He will not grab national headlines, but he will keep drives alive. That balance is what makes this offense dangerous.
With Feagin grinding between the tackles and Arkin cleaning up the middle, Illinois has the tools to attack defenses in more ways than one, something past Illini teams often lacked when the spotlight turned bright.
Bottom Line
Illinois has real headliners now. This is not a team begging for respect anymore.
Altmyer is the steady hand, Jacas is the nightmare for quarterbacks, and Feagin brings the muscle.
Do not be surprised if Champaign becomes one of the toughest road trips in the Big Ten this fall, because this team has both the talent and the confidence to make it happen. The Illini are not hoping to shock anyone. They are planning on it, and that is a massive shift in identity.