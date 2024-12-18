Illinois Football's Bret Bielema Provides Transfer Portal Update
For Illinois coach Bret Bielema, persistence and detail are paramount to success in the ever-changing world of college football, which has become NIL-crazed and heavy on transfer portals.
After leading the Illini to this year's Citrus Bowl – the first time Bielema has coached in the game since 2007 at Wisconsin – the Illinois coach has more to juggle than ever. Not only is he preparing Illinois (9-3) for a shot at its first double-digit winning season in more than a decade, but he is also attempting to build for the future on a still-fresh foundation. Not only is bowl season here; so is the transfer portal window.
On Tuesday night, Illinois signed Wisconsin outside linebacker transfer Leon Lowery Jr., marking the first significant portal move of the period.
Speaking to the media only hours before, Bielema gave a brief, inside look at how he has navigated the portal. Or trying, anyway.
"By far, [this has] been the craziest two weeks of my tenure," he said. "It's just insanity. ... I think it's just pure pandemonium across the country."
Bielema says that he has seen an uptick in former Illinois recruits now giving a longer look at life in Champaign.
"We're getting a lot of kids we recruited two, three years ago that, maybe we weren't sexy enough or good enough yet, and now all of a sudden, they're like, 'Oh, shit, look at Illinois," Bielema said. "These guys are doing some things."
For all the holes to fill and talent upgrades the Illini may be pondering, however, there is at least one that Bielema considers ship-shape.
"I’ve had so many portal running backs reach out to me because of what we’ve done in the past, but I’m not even talking to a portal running back because I think our room is really, really good," Bielema said.
Current Illinois running backs Kaden Feagin, Josh McCray, Aidan Laughery, Ca'Lil Valentine and Jordan Anderson have combined to help the Illini rush for 151.2 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry (seventh in the Big Ten) this season. Each has eligibility next season and, based on their production this season and Bielema's comments, are expected to return as an intact unit in 2025.
Laughery, who essentially began 2024 as Illinois' No. 3 back, leads the team in rushing (532 yards) after exploding for 172 yards against Northwestern in the regular-season finale. McCray follows close behind with 523 yards (plus eight touchdowns), while Valentine has been regularly in the mix (at least four carries in eight of 12 games).
Feagin, who suffered a season-ending injury in practice ahead of the Purdue game, opened the season with a 100-yard game and may have been the Illini's best back before he was hurt.
The hope is that Feagin will be healthy enough to contribute next season, but Bielema's willingness to stand pat in the meantime shows his confidence in the current talent and depth he has at the position.