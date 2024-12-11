Could Luke Altmyer Be Eyeing a Transfer From Illinois?
The 2024 transfer portal is open, and top programs across the country are prepared to offer elite established players the moon – NIL riches, state-of-the-art facilities and plug-and-play powerhouses that may only be a player away from competing for a national championship.
That has some Illini fans, already a bit skittish about the sustainability of Illinois football's success this season, wringing their hands and asking a question: Would junior starting quarterback Luke Altmyer consider transferring to another school?
But here's a better question:
Why wouldn't he?
Now, before you go getting your orange-and-blue Underoos in a bunch, this isn't a smear of the Illini program or a song of praise for that of another school. It's a simple analysis of the possibilities Altmyer has in front of him. Consider the facts:
Altmyer Before Illinois
In nine games over two seasons of backup duty at Ole Miss, Altmyer passed for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. When Illinois coach Bret Bielema came calling, Altmyer envisioned a path to more playing time and – although a long way from his Starkville, Mississippi, home – a fresh start in Champaign, Illinois.
Altmyer at Illinois
Taking the reins as the Illini starting quarterback in 2023 (technically his sophomore season), Altmyer had his moments in completing 64.8 percent of his throws for 1,883 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over nine games, leading Illinois to a 5-7 record. The Illini had certainly been stuck with worse quarterback play before, but they had also enjoyed much better at times.
"The first year, a little rocky, man, but I wouldn't trade those experiences for anything in this world," Altmyer said recently when reflecting on his early years in Oxford and his first year in Champaign. "I believe those tough times, those adversities – me sitting on the sidelines – the last three [years] created what you see today."
In 2024, Altmyer has taken several strides forward, passing for 2,453 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions through 12 games. His completion percentage dipped to 60.9 percent, but all of his other counting numbers and supporting metrics improved as he teamed with receiver Pat Bryant to lead several game-winning drives and spearhead the Illini to their most wins in a season since 2007.
Altmyer ... Elsewhere?
Here's where it gets tricky. It's hard to imagine things going much better for Altmyer at Illinois next season than they did in 2024. Consider the circumstances: Even if Illinois tops South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve, even if all of the unannounced Illini who are NFL Draft-eligible return in 2025, even if some of the team's young players and recruits are ready to deliver as early as next season, the ceiling in Champaign for Altmyer depends almost entirely on internal improvement over a single offseason. Can the Illini really get that much better in eight months?
The schedule is favorable. Even giving room for losses to Ohio State in Champaign and Indiana in Bloomington, 11 wins would be in play for the Illini in 2025. There would be no additional room for mistakes, though, and Altmyer would be running it back without his favorite target, Bryant. Call it clutch or fortuitous, but no team can count on the universe looking after it the way Illinois was favored in 2024 – at Nebraska, against Purdue, at Rutgers – a second year in a row.
And then there's the money. Lots of it. Other programs can throw NIL riches at Altmyer in a way that Illinois simply isn't in a position to do. Is he motivated by wealth? Aren't we all, up to a point? What's Altmyer's number. And does he value consistency, camaraderie and a legacy at Illinois more?
"It's such a crazy, crazy world the NCAA has turned into," Altmyer told WCIA Tristan Thomas in a recent interview. "It changes by the day, it feels like. I don't know all the rules, all the timelines, all that stuff, the revenue sharing. There's a bunch that goes into it. I don't know what the future holds – I really don't.
"But, man, I love being here. I enjoy it. I love my coaches, I love my teammates. I think we have a really, really good, bright future head of us here at Illinois football. [But] I'm just trying to follow where the lord leads me, and I'm gonna trust that. And I'm looking forward to being my best self, whether that's here or wherever it is. But, man, I really enjoy being here. I love being here. And like I said, I'm excited to keep on doing this here."
Got that?
Yeah. Altmyer can't be blamed for feeling torn. He's 22, may be at the peak of his earning power and essentially has the immediate future of a Big Ten football program at his fingertips – and possibly the choice to trade it in for a similar, even more appealing situation. That's a lot to mull over, especially given that there is so little history in the current college football climate from which to chart his future.
There's no wrong answer – but there is definitely one that would disappoint Illini fans. Altmyer would be as welcome in his senior season as any returning quarterback in recent Illinois history, and he would be at the controls of a talented Big Ten squad that endured its growing pains during a nine- (and perhaps 10-)win season. The schedule is favorable, the personnel and coaching staff are familiar, and a never-accomplished but reachable goal – 11 wins and the possibility of a College Football Playoff run – hold the potential to make Altmyer an Illinois legend for all time.
And he thought he'd faced pressure before.