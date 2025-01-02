3 Key Stats From Illinois Football's Citrus Bowl Win Over South Carolina
On Tuesday, No. 20 Illinois (10-3) took down a heavily favored South Carolina (9-4) squad in a 21-17 battle to secure the program’s second Citrus Bowl victory in as many tries.
Behind arguably its best rushing performance of the season and a git-'er-done day from quarterback Luke Altmyer, Illinois’ offense totaled 357 total yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Illinois' defense was able to bottle up South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers – at least on the ground and near the end zone – and hold the Gamecocks to just 17 points.
The Illini still made a few mistakes (notably, two turnovers), but winning football isn't about perfection. Bottom line: Illinois made more plays than South Carolina, put together its most effective 60 minutes of the season and locked up the program's first 10-win season since 2001.
Here are three key stats that reveal just how they did it:
66.7
The third-down struggles of Illinois' offense have been well-documented, but the Illini went 8-for-12 (66.7 percent) on third downs in the Citrus Bowl. Extending multiple drives, they were able to frequently push into South Carolina territory and capitalize more often than not en route to 21 points (the second-most points the Gamecocks have given up in their past seven games). Much of Illinois' third-down success came on the ground – a shining bright spot for the Illini on Tuesday that, notably, is our next topic of discussion.
183
Facing South Carolina’s stingy run defense (106.3 rushing yards allowed per game in the regular season), the Illini weren't sure what to expect out of a ground attack that offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. increasingly relied on down the stretch but which had delivered inconsistently over the course of the season. The answer came in the form of a brilliant performance by Illinois' offensive line, running back Josh McCray’s Citrus Bowl MVP performance (114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries) and a pound-the-rock approach reminiscent of past Bret Bielema clubs that yielded 183 rushing yards – the highest total the Gamecocks gave up all season.
19
With Sellers on deck, the pressure was on for Illinois’ defense to scheme up a solution. Named the SEC Freshman of the Year after running for 655 rushing yards in the regular season, Sellers looked like kryptonite for an Illini D that had struggled mightily against dual-threat quarterbacks. In Week 7, Illinois gave up 49 points to hapless Purdue and allowed Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne to run for 118 yards on 17 carries in his college debut. Just a few weeks ago, Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis scampered for 84 yards and two scores on 13 carries. But the Illini answered the bell in the Citrus Bowl, striking a brilliant balance between upfield pressure and containment to hold Sellers to a meager 19 rushing yards on 11 carries – his lowest total since Week 7 against Alabama.