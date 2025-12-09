First Look at Illinois Football's Bowl Game Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Illini Nation is headed back to Nashville for Round 2 with Tennessee, because apparently Illinois athletics decided the best way to close out the year is by reenacting a crossover episode no one knew they needed.



First, men’s basketball rolled into town and handed the Volunteers an "L" on Saturday. Now, in the Music City Bowl and right before New Year’s, the football team gets its shot – giving Illinois a legitimate chance to pull off the mythical Nashville Sweep. That’s beating Tennessee twice in the same month, in the same city, all while dodging an unavoidable soundtrack of “Rocky Top” echoing down Broadway.

217 to the 615. Next stop — the 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲. pic.twitter.com/axOMd1esMi — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 7, 2025

And, yes, Tennessee fans will show up in force. They always do. But Illinois already proved it can hold its own in Nashville, both on the court and in the stands. Now the Illini will return with momentum, a bowl bid and one last opportunity to ring in the new year by annoying an entire fanbase for the second time in 30 days.

Tennessee at a glance

The Volunteers are led by fifth-year head coach Josh Heupel, just a season removed from steering Tennessee into the College Football Playoff and vaulting the program back onto the national stage. But this year has been anything but straightforward. The Vols' offseason turned into one of the most talked-about soap operas in college football: star quarterback Nico Iamaleava hit the portal in search of a bigger payday, and Tennessee reportedly took a serious swing at prying away Illinois’ own Luke Altmyer .

Congrats to our very own @coachjoshheupel, who will appear as a player on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.@NFFNetwork | #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/AGvU3q0TL7 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 3, 2025

The fallout from that drama set the tone for a true rebuilding year. Tennessee finished 8-4 and a middling 4-4 in SEC play, and its resume is … let’s call it light. The Vols didn’t record a single win over a team with a winning record, and consistency on the field never really materialized. Their season ended with a stunning blowout loss to Vanderbilt inside Neyland Stadium – the kind of defeat that sends an SEC fanbase into a weeklong stare-at-the-wall meditation session.

Still, talent remains, the coaching staff is proven and the Vols will absolutely treat this bowl game as a chance to marshal momentum heading into 2025. And with the game set in Nashville, they will show up ready to shake off a bumpy year and reclaim some pride.

Volunteers on the field

Tennessee didn’t waste much time rebounding from the Iamaleava saga. After their quarterback bolted for UCLA, the Vols turned around and grabbed Bruins transfer Joey Aguilar – who, in a twist of portal irony, was pushed out precisely because Iamaleava landed in Westwood. Aguilar arrived in Knoxville midway through the offseason and had to learn Heupel’s system on the fly, but he handled the transition impressively.

Thinking about Joey Aguilar this morning. What he’s done this year with so little time to learn the playbook, create chemistry with his receivers and ultimately be viewed as the unquestioned leader of this team… remarkable. Special young man.



(photo: @Vol_Football) pic.twitter.com/lkFJKsmCci — Christopher Gabriel (@CGProgram) November 23, 2025

He has put together a strong season, throwing for 3,444 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while operating as a classic Heupel-style gunslinger. Aguilar has a big arm and zero hesitation about ripping the ball into tight spaces – sometimes to his benefit, sometimes to that of the defense. But for someone who parachuted into the program late and immediately inherited an SEC offense, he has done an admirable job stabilizing Tennessee’s attack.

Aguilar has also benefited from a receiver corps that has quietly become one of Tennessee’s biggest strengths. Junior Chris Brazzell has emerged as the clear headliner, surpassing 1,000 yards and cementing himself as a true home-run threat on the perimeter. His size, burst and ball-tracking ability have sent him soaring up early NFL Draft boards, and he is the kind of receiver who can change a game with one mistake by a defensive back.

Tennessee Volunteers Chris Brazzell is the kind of WR the #Chiefs need. Fast, tall (6'4) and can make contested catches.

Did I mention he is fast pic.twitter.com/3Kfyudd8E5 — Chiefs Lead (@ChiefsLead) November 29, 2025

Behind him, the Vols have two dynamic underclassmen who have quickly grown into reliable weapons. Freshman Braylon Staley and sophomore Mike Mathews have combined for more than 1,500 yards, giving Tennessee three legitimate playmakers who can stretch the field, win one-on-one matchups and stress a secondary in different ways. They have been ideal complements to Brazzell – and key reasons why Aguilar has settled in so well.

On the ground, the Vols lean heavily on sophomore running back DeSean Bishop, who put together a breakout campaign with 983 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s a compact, physical runner who finishes every carry and has enough burst to turn routine plays into chunk gains. Bishop’s style pairs well with Tennessee’s explosive passing game – he keeps defenses honest, punishes light defensive boxes and gives the Vols the backbone and balance needed when the time comes to control tempo.

Defensively, Tennessee has had a hard time holding up against quality opponents. When the Vols have faced real firepower, the scoreboard has reflected it: 44 points allowed to Georgia, 37 to Alabama, 33 to an Oklahoma offense that has gone missing in action at times this season and a staggering 45 to Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia in the regular-season finale. Consistency has been elusive, and big plays have burned them repeatedly.

Tennessee CB Colton Hood is one of my favorite watches of the 2026 corner class as of now. Would be a prime target in the late 1st/early 2nd for the #Titans to kick off the rebuild of their CB room.



- twitched up athlete with elite recovery speed

- disruptive at the catch point… pic.twitter.com/hcqaOWPBRl — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) December 4, 2025

Still, there’s real talent on that side of the ball. Defensive back Colton Hood is the headliner – a future early-round NFL Draft pick with the length, fluidity and ball skills to lock down a side of the field when he’s at his best. Tennessee’s issue hasn’t been a lack of individual standouts – it has been putting everything together against teams capable of punching back.

Illinois vs. Tennessee matchup

This is essentially an exhibition game disguised as the Music City Bowl, as both teams will surely have their fair share of opt-outs. Still, for a program like Illinois – one that hasn’t enjoyed decades of sustained success or frequent postseason matchups against marquee opponents – this is the kind of game fans genuinely want to see won. End-of-season opportunities to measure yourself against a recognizable SEC brand don’t come around often, and Illinois enters Nashville with a chance to make a meaningful statement.

Block I in the 615. pic.twitter.com/cqJ6bgEzyf — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 7, 2025

Add in Tennessee’s downright shaky defense, and this matchup has all the ingredients for a high-scoring, fireworks-heavy afternoon. Big plays, quick strikes and momentum swings feel almost inevitable. As far as end-of-season showcases go, it’s hard to ask for much more. It should be a fun way to close the 2025 campaign and a final opportunity in the calendar year to bolster the Block I brand.