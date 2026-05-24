Before Friday morning, Bret Bielema had four wide receivers committed to the program for the fall, but that number is now up to five after wide receiver Nathan Cichy decommitted from Harvard and picked Illinois on Friday.

Who is Nathan Cichy?

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior from Mount Prospect, Illinois, Cichy led the Knights to the playoffs each of the past two seasons and was named All-State as a senior after catching 65 passes for 1,003 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a junior, Cichy led the Knights to the second round of the IHSA playoffs, finishing with 42 receptions for 742 yards and 12 scores.



Cichy had a bunch of Ivy League offers, as well as an offer from FCS runner-up Illinois State, but he ultimately took his only FBS scholarship offer and committed to the Illini.

How Cichy fits at Illinois

Cichy, despite lacking ideal height for an "X" receiver, handled that role for the Knights in high school. It could be a difficult leap for him to play outside the numbers against Big Ten competition right away, but he has something that can't be taught: blazing speed. His best attribute is getting vertical, and his late burst is especially impressive. But he also has some quickness to his game, which could help Cichy find a role in Champaign – at least initially – as a slot receiver.

That said, despite the Illini lacking a lot of returning receivers heading into the 2026 season, don't be surprised if Cichy redshirts his first year. He will need to add weight and strength, and perhaps he'll grow a bit taller – which could make him better suited to a role as an outside receiver down the line.

But if Cichy winds up being active as a freshman, he could at least be in the mix for a special teams gig, whether it be as a return man or a gunner. His speed is simply too valuable not to use.



Either way, he will have a lot of underclassmen to beat out for playing time, including four-star recruit Nasir Rankin, plus a couple of transfers in Eddie Kasper (Illinois State), Alex Perry (FIU), Ty Robinson (Ball State) and Jayshon Platt (FAU).

2026 recruiting class update

Assuming Cichy signs his letter of intent soon, he'll become the latest member of a 2026 Illinois recruiting class that ranks 24th nationally and features three four-star recruits, per 247Sports' composite rankings.