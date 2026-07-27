Bret Bielema Takes Jab at Nick Saban in Next Chapter of Big Ten-SEC Debate

On Saturdays in the fall, conference matchups are supercharged with bitterness. The level of emotion one feels toward the squad lined up on the other side can teeter on the edge of pure hatred. Yet for the rest of the year, everyone – be it player, coach or fan – is the No. 1 defender of every team throughout its league, even their fiercest rivals.

Nick Saban gets playful pushback from Illinois' Bret Bielema

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before an NCAA game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Whoever wins the National Championship doesn’t define who has the best conference,” said legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban on ESPN on Thursday, an opinion that was surely uninfluenced by the Big Ten's three consecutive national titles.

“I think the best conference gets defined by how many good teams you have from top to bottom. … Last year we had five teams in the [College Football] Playoff as an SEC conference, which says that there is pretty good depth in this league. And a couple other teams, Vanderbilt and Texas, could have got in,” Saban said. (Mind you, Vanderbilt lost to Iowa, a club that went 6-3 in Big Ten play, in postseason play. To be fair, Texas beat Michigan.)

"Whoever wins the National Championship doesn't define who has the best conference."



"I think the best conference gets defined by how many good teams you have from top to bottom."



Nick Saban weighs in on the Big Ten surpassing the SEC 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0LFGccJPxv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 23, 2026

Saban’s take was bound to set off some alarm bells around college football world. Not surprisingly, one of them went off in Champaign, where Illinois coach Bret Bielema could follow up his coaching days with a successful career as a social media personality. Bielema couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remind Saban (and the nation) of the depth in the Big Ten – and what better way to compare the conferences than in head-to-head matchups?

The Illini, who have put together a slightly above-average record of 10-8 in the Big Ten over the past two seasons, faced a pair of SEC squads in postseason play in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. First up was South Carolina, which went 5-3 in SEC play in 2024 and was considered a fringe CFP squad. Illinois prevailed 21-17. Then it was Tennessee, a middle-of-the-road SEC club in 2025 (4-4 in conference play). A 30-28 Illinois victory followed.

And those results aren’t anamolies. Over the past two seasons, the Big Ten is 8-2 vs. the SEC in head-to-head bowl game matchups. Oh, and did we mention that the Big Ten has won the past three national titles?

Firepower at the top or depth throughout – pick your argument. In either case, one conference clearly sits atop the college football heap. The only question for the Illini: Can they rise up from the “depth” class in the Big Ten into the “firepower” tier? Given the turnaround Bielema has engineered in his five seasons in Champaign, a breakthrough may not happen in 2026 – but it certainly seems to be coming.