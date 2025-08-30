Is Illinois Football Linebacker Gabe Jacas Even Better Than We Thought?
Everyone in the college football world knows the name Gabe Jacas. He isn’t “under the radar” or a “dark horse candidate” for any award lists. Jacas, the most dangerous threat on Illinois' defense, is the No. 1 priority on the scouting report of every opposing offense the Illini face.
That was surely the case in Week 1 against Western Illinois. Yet despite the Leathernecks' best efforts – including double teams with two offensive lineman blocking Jacas – there was no containing the 6-foot-3, 270 pounder off the edge, nor even slowing him down. Somehow, even with Jacas facing absurdly high expectations walking into the season, he managed to surpass them in Week 1. So is he actually “underrated”? Let’s take a deep dive into his first outing of 2025 and answer that question:
Gabe Jacas dominates
Jacas’ stat line: Five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry
*All stats were in the first half (played scarcely in second half)
Known for his brute strength and deep arsenal of pass-rush moves (dip-and-rips, swim moves, bull rush, etc.), Jacas certainly wasted no time reminding the country he’s a physical and skilled player. But it was his first step and explosion off the line of scrimmage that was truly eye-catching – a sign of his offseason progression (he even shed a few pounds).
Jacas’ first sack – which was ultimately called a strip sack – was pure acceleration and speed. Looking like he was shot out of a cannon, Jacas slipped between two Western Illinois offensive linemen and reached the quarterback in the blink of an eye. Clearly, a (shocking) miscommunication from the O-line allowed Jacas to go untouched in the first place, but his burst was unbelievably impressive nevertheless.
Even on a pair of plays late in the third quarter, during Western Illinois’ goal-to-go situation, Jacas blasted off the line, reaching the backfield in a heartbeat (although he notably made the incorrect read both times).
On his second sack, Jacas’ technique and skill was on full display as he dipped and ripped, collapsing the pocket on quarterback Chris Irvin, dropping him for a loss.
An NFL-ready player, Jacas is a man among boys. Obviously, the level of competition (Western Illinois is FCS) is lower than the Illini will face throughout the season, but that doesn’t change what was clear as day in this one: His combination of physical tools are arguably the best of any edge rusher in college football.
That said, there is room for growth. In read option situations (albeit, in a small sample size), Jacas was able to get to the mesh point, but he failed to capitalize a couple times. Still, we’re just nitpicking. Jacas’ season debut was everything Illini coaches (and fans) could have hoped for.
He's in line for an exceptionally productive season based on individual statistics and accolades, but his overall impact for Illinois’ defense (drawing two blockers, forcing quarterbacks out of the pocket, etc.) may be the difference-maker in helping the Illini make a push to the College Football Playoff.