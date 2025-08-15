Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Gabe Jacas
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior outside linebacker Gabe Jacas. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Gabe Jacas | Outside linebacker | Senior | No. 17
Hometown: Port St. Lucie, Florida
High school: Fort Pierce Central
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 pounds
Preseason honors: ESPN preseason All-American, Athlon preseason All-America third team, Bronco Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list, Lott Trophy preseason watch list, Athlon preseason All-Big Ten first team, Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten first team
Scouting report
In the course of an offseason, Jacas has gone from criminally overlooked to recognized as one of the top linebackers and pass rushers in college football. He is elite in nearly every physical area – size, power, burst, speed, body lean – and has gradually combined those characteristics with improved technique, recognition and consistency. He gets separation from blockers, sheds exceptionally well and wins with his powerful hands. His bull rush, swim and club moves can be devastating, and if you leave a blocker on an island with Jacas, it had better be one of the best pass-blocking left tackles in the Big Ten.
For a player known for pressuring quarterbacks, he is a hulking presence in the run game, with enough athleticism to keep from getting beat to the sideline and all the size and pop you could hope for when setting the edge, stuffing blockers into backs anda blowing up running lanes. If he has a "weakness," it is in pass coverage, but in Illinois' scheme (and whatever NFL city he lands in), he'll mostly be headed upfield rather than hanging back.
Experience
Jacas hit the ground running in Champaign, earning meaningful reps from scrimmage as a freshman and basically repeating that first-year productivity as a sophomore. Last year, as a junior, he took a flying leap forward, applying all he had learned in his first two seasons with fully developed physical attributes. Jacas finished in the top 25 nationally in sacks and forced fumbles, yet only registered as a third-team All-Big Ten selection.
Jacas has come through in all the ways a school could want from one of the faces of its program. He has that knack for bringing his best in the big moments, delivering what has been described as an "epic performance" in Illinois' hallmark win over Michigan in last season's Red Grange Centennial game. And not for nothing, Jacas is also by all accounts a good dude off the field.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
13
74
13-70
8
0
0
3
2023
Illinois
12
31
4-17
4
0
1
1
2022
Illinois
13
35
5-36
4
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"I don't know if you can describe it, man. Almost like a bull, kind of. He's just very explosive and powerful, strong hands. It's impressive," Illini outside linebackers coach Trent Harris trying to describe Jacas' power.
2025 outlook
Although listed at 270, Jacas worked in the offseason to get sleeker, dropping five pounds and getting faster – hitting a top speed of 20 mph, according to Illinois coaches. He will be the cornerstone of the Illini defense, playing most downs – and likely every passing down for which he's healthy and has a gas tank running on anything more than fumes.
Harris gushed about Jacas' new emphasis on vocal leadership and improved communication skills in the preseason, and the hope is that his efforts there will help elevate the level of accountability and play-to-play standard for Illinois' defense across the board. Jacas is arguably the best pass rusher in the Big Ten, and is again expected to show himself to be one of the best linebackers and defenders in college football. Perhaps more significantly, Jacas (and quarterback Luke Altmyer) are the new standard bearers for Illini football, demonstrating to elite players and prospects that Champaign is actually the place to be on fall Saturdays.