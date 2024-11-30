3 Key Questions Ahead of Illinois Football vs. Northwestern
No. 22 Illinois (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) is coming off an unforgettable 38-31 victory over Rutgers, highlighted by the late-game heroics of quarterback Luke Altmyer and receiver Pat Bryant.
On Saturday, the Illini make the short trek to Chicago’s Wrigley Field, where they’re set to take on in-state rival Northwestern (11 a.m. CT, on Big Ten Network) in a battle for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.
The Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) have dropped four of their last five, including last week’s 50-6 thrashing by Michigan.
In a game that can not only secure Illinois’ first nine-win season since 2007 but likely lock-up a spot in the Citrus Bowl, coach Bret Bielema’s squad will be answering a few questions for Illini fans:
Can Altmyer stay on track?
Having thrown for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in both of Illinois’ last two games, Altmyer appears to have (mostly) rediscovered his early-season rhythm – which has helped translate into back-to-back Illini wins. And Altmyer’s success has largely stemmed from the excellent protection he has received from his offensive line, which has allowed only one sack over the past two games. Compare that to the eight Illinois gave up against Oregon and Minnesota, and it’s pretty clear why Altmyer and the Illini offense is clicking again.
Will the defense create some quarterback pressure?
Sacks may not fully describe the quality of a pass rush, but they certainly have some usefulness as a unit of measurement – and, according to that metric, the Illini front four have come up short too often in 2024. Moreover, the pass rush has gone a long way toward dictating the performance of the Illini defense as a whole: In the three games that saw Illinois allow 30 or more points (against Purdue, Oregon and Rutgers), the Illini combined for a total of two sacks. In two of their best performances of the season (against Michigan and Michigan State), they recorded 10. After bringing down Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis zero times behind the line of scrimmage last week, the Illini must create some quarterback pressure against Northwestern or risk cutting things close against another Big Ten also-ran.
Can Illinois maintain rushing success?
While the passing game has been up-and-down throughout the season, the rushing attack has been consistent throughout the year – especially in Big Ten play, where the Illini have surpassed 125 yards on the ground in all but one game. For all its problems, Northwestern has had a lot of success stopping the run (122.5 rushing yards allowed per game – 34th among FBS teams). The Illini may need to rely on their run game more often than usual based on game conditions. Because the offense's up-front blockers can't change their stripes, coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. may need to throw in a bit more deception – play fakes, delayed handoffs, end-arounds, etc. – and maintain a stubborn dedication to the ground game in order to loosen up the Wildcats' defensive front.