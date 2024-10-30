Illinois Football vs. Minnesota: Early Week 10 Weather Report and Game Conditions
Much as No. 24 Illinois itself has been in this surprise 6-2 season, the weather for Saturday games this fall has been almost unimaginably kind to Illini fans. And although the last thing we want to do is play the jinx, we're willing to bet it'll be another pleasant one at Memorial Stadium when Minnesota visits in Week 10.
As of Wednesday morning, the forecast for Saturday (11 a.m. CT kickoff) in Champaign is partly cloudy with a high of 64 degrees and an east-southeast wind of eight mph. As far as Novembers in Central Illinois go, that's practically flip-flops weather.
OK, maybe play it a little safer – a sweatshirt, pants and tennies will probably be enough to do the trick. But keep an eye on the forecast (and come back here for one more update before game time) in case Mother Nature gets cranky. There's a slight chance of precipitation, and Saturday night is calling for showers.
In any case, conditions should be favorable enough for the Illini to get back to business as usual on the field – in particular an Illinois passing game that sputtered badly in Eugene in a 38-9 loss to Oregon (in which quarterback Luke Altmyer managed just 161 passing yards, completed fewer than half his attempts, threw a couple of picks and was sacked four times).
The Gophers (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten) are on a three-game win streak and quietly have one of the Big Ten's most effective passing defenses (162.5 passing yards allowed per game). Only one other FBS team has more interceptions than Minnesota's 15, and last week the Gophers coasted to a 48-23 win over Maryland after picking off Billy Edwards Jr. twice in the first quarter and burying the Terps in a three-touchdown hole. Altmyer and the Illini could use some cooperation from the weather to ensure they avoid a second consecutive disastrous start.