Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Quarterback Trey Tagliaferri
It has been mostly high times for Illinois football at the quarterback position over the past two-plus seasons, during which Luke Altmyer has developed from a somewhat promising transfer into a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate and college football's most clutch quarterback.
But that era is nearly over, and the Illini next year will find themselves rebuilding – or at least reloading – starting with Altmyer's successor. Whether that player turns out to be current junior Ethan Hampton, electric freshman Carson Boyd or someone else, the Illini are already on the hunt for the next quarterback who will lead them.
Add another name to the list of possibilities in Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, who on Tuesday announced that he had received a scholarship offer from Illinois and coach Bret Bielema.
Who is Trey Tagliaferri?
Rated a three-star quarterback by 247Sports, Tagliaferri is a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from the class of 2028. He describes himself in his X bio as a pro-style quarterback, and he has a strong arm, a quick release and throws with accuracy, timing and touch. He appears to have an advanced feel for working through his progressions and making good, prompt reads. He isn't a frequent scrambler, but he is light on his feet, handles pressure well and gives his receivers a chance without holding the ball too long.
Tagliaferri would be small for a Big Ten pocket passer, but the Illini haven't shied away from players who lacked ideal measurables at the position. (Altmyer himself has no better than average size and arm strength.) As a sophomore, Tagliaferri also has more than two full years to grow and fill out his body.
How Tagliaferri would help Illinois
Tagliaferri is still several years away, so a transition from Altmyer wouldn't be instant or seamless. But the two players have similar characteristics, and it isn't hard to imagine Tagliaferri pulling the trigger in Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s scheme without a great deal of tailoring from its current form.
Illinois has to contend with four other offers for Tagliaferri – Kent State, Rutgers, Southern Miss and Syracuse – plus the many more that figure to follow. Is Tagliaferri a stay-at-home kind of kid? Rutgers and Syracuse could be tough to beat out. But it's early days in his recruitment, and even if he ultimately chooses the Illini, Tagliaferri likely will find himself competing with a handful of others (especially in his first couple years) just to be considered for game reps. We'll watch and see how this one plays out over time.