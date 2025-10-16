Illinois Aiming to Extend Position Pipeline With Offers to Wide Receiver Trio
Illinois football has enjoyed its share of star wide receivers over the years, including recently. Last year it was Pat Bryant, and in 2023, Isaiah Williams was the Illini's go-to guy. This year, Hank Beatty has established himself as Illinois' best receiver and a true No. 1. Coach Bret Bielema and his staff hope to extend the pipeline as they continue to go hard after talented recruits at the position.
Four-star wide receiver Nasir Rankin committed to Illinois back in May, and on Wednesday, Illinois offered three more receivers – Xavier Stinson, Jaiden Kelly-Murray and Rob Larson – from three different states.
Who is Xavier Stinson?
A three-star recruit according 247Sports, Stinson is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder who mostly plays on the outside at Vero Beach (Florida). He does most of his damage after the catch and is hard to miss on tape. Stinson (class of 2026) has 26 offers, including six from Big Ten programs (UCLA, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin in addition to Illinois) and two from the SEC (Arkansas and Vanderbilt).
Where we think Stinson lands
Stinson lacks elite size for a receiver who typically plays on the outside, but that hasn't stopped some of the best programs in the country from offering him a scholarship. He could transition to the slot or be moved around strategically, and given how savvy today's recruits are, chances are Stinson knows how effectively Illinois has utilized its receivers situationally. That should help give the program a fighting chance to land him.
As for Illinois' Big Ten competition, Indiana is probably the biggest threat to lure Stinson away, but considering how well Illinois has done in landing players from the Sunshine State, there's a good chance Stinson will call Champaign his college home next year.
Who is Jaiden Kelly-Murray?
Kelly-Murray, a three-star recruit from the class of 2027, is the 40th-ranked wide receiver in the nation, per 247Sports. He has racked up more than 700 scrimmage yards through six games this season at Summerville (South Carolina) and is gaining more interest from college programs every day. Kelly-Murray is a slotback (and defensive back) who is lightning quick and has shown opposing teams he isn't afraid to make catches in traffic or take a big hit.
Kelly-Murray has 27 offers, including five from the SEC (Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt) and five from Big Ten programs (Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin, Maryland and now Illinois). He stlil has plenty of time before he needs to choose a school.
Where we think Kelly-Murray lands
Somewhere in the SEC. As for which school, probably either South Carolina or Florida. Shane Beamer has done a nice job at South Carolina, and that has to appeal to Kelly-Martin in his home state. If he were to pick the Gators instead, Kelly-Martin could see the field a little bit sooner (assuming Billy Napier – rumored to be on the hot seat – is still the man in charge at Florida).
Who is Rob Larson?
Larson, a class of 2027 recruit at Folsom (California), has 44 catches for 605 yards and eight touchdowns through six games. He has plenty of highlight-reel catches on tape, and his ability to make difficult receptions – one-handed, highly contested, full-extension dives, etc. – is impressive. A three-star recruit, Larson currently has 14 offers, including those from Big Ten schools UCLA, Washington and Wisconsin (in addition to Illinois).
Where we think Larson lands
The Big Ten – but most likely one of the conference's West Coast schools, such as Washington or UCLA. And considering how the Bruins have looked over the past two weeks under replacement coach Tim Skipper and offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel, Larson figures to be quite intrigued by UCLA.