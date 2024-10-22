Illinois Football at Oregon: Early Week 9 Weather Report and Game Conditions
Oregon fans have a saying: “It never rains in Autzen Stadium.” And although it's cute, it's also a bald-faced lie. Don't believe us. Just wait until Saturday when No. 20 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) travels to Eugene to take on the No. 1-ranked Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten).
After the Illini enjoyed a pair of beautiful fall Saturdays in their last two games – both in Champaign – they head west this weekend. Unfortunately, the friendly weather conditions won’t be making the trip.
For the Illinois faithful set to make the long journey to the Pacific Northwest, Thursday and Friday flights shouldn’t be at risk for weather delays (fingers crossed). In fact, there is no rain forecast for the four days leading up to Saturday – almost certainly some sort of record-breaking streak for Eugene.
As for game day, though, Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s squad should feel right at home amid what is expected to be a light but steady rainfall that begins in the morning and continues throughout the afternoon. With a high temp of 62 and winds blowing southwest at 5-10 mph, the rain should be Mother Nature’s only effect on this one.
With a Heisman candidate in quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a top-20 passing offense, the Ducks rely heavily on their air attack. Does that mean conditions should favor the Illini?
Unfortunately, no. The Ducks, as we should probably expect, are comfortable in the wet stuff. In this case, the weather – particularly when combined with Autzen's blistering crowd noise – only gives the Ducks a leg up. If a heavier rain begins to fall, though, maybe the matchup turns into an old-school Big Ten basher, which just might even the odds a bit for the Illini.
Regardless, it'll be parka weather in Eugene on game day. With kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT, the Illini will have to bring their A-game (and probably then some) to keep the Ducks from dampening their College Football Playoff hopes.