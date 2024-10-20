Illinois Football Trolls Michigan With 'Mr. Brightside' Serenade
All things considered, very little could have gone better for No. 22 Illinois against No. 24 Michigan on Saturday – even, some might snarkily say, the day's soundtrack.
If you're scoring at home – and you absolutely should be – the Illini followed a celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the original dedication of their Memorial Stadium home with a Rededication Game in Champaign which they won in gritty yet convincing fashion, 21-7. Illinois moved to 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) by beating UM for the first time since 2009 and won a ranked-versus-ranked matchup at home for the first time in 33 years.
How could such a day have been improved upon? Well, if you happen to go for some snarky college football hijinx, then we're really glad you asked.
In the fourth quarter, as Illinois nursed its 21-7 lead and the clock wound down to the 2-minute warning, some notes familiar to the Wolverines – and especially their faithful fans – rang out over the Memorial Stadium audio system.
It was "Mr. Brightside," the 2003 song by the Killers, which, for reasons that seem to be clear to absolutely know one, has become a ritual at The Big House in Ann Arbor on game days in recent years. Wolverines fans seem to get a huge kick out of it. Undoubtedly, this is why the Illini chose to queue up the tune as time ran out on UM on Saturday.
Out of bounds? Please. All's fair in loathing and college football.
The Wolverines – and their fans – will get their chance at retribution before you know it, and they'll undoubtedly give no quarter when their moment comes. That's the way this stuff works. Let Illini fans (and the team's A/V director) have their fun. The party in Champaign is on.