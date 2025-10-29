Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Nick Hankins, Nasir Rankin Get Set for Next Level
As Illinois (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) turns the page to Week 10, attention shifts back home to Champaign, where Rutgers will visit Memorial Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, NBC). After a disappointing loss at Washington, the Illini may no longer have a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff, but they can still salvage a very good season and continue building the foundation for bigger things in the future.
Although the focus will be on protecting home turf this week, Bret Bielema and his staff continue to work toward a long-term vision, making inroads appealing to prospects who likely wouldn't have been interested in the program only a couple years ago. In this space, we’ll spotlight the next wave of Illini talent – from rising prep stars who shone over the weekend to key recruits set to make visits to campus.
Nick Hankins: 2026 defensive back commit
The top-rated player in Illinois according to Rivals, Nick Hankins capped a stellar senior season with an impressive final performance to close out his high school career. Hankins showcased the athleticism and instincts that have made him such a coveted defensive back prospect, and he will now look to carry that package of skills to Champaign – where he is poised to become the next standout in a long line of standout Illini defensive backs.
Nasir Rankin: 2026 athlete commit
Rankin, expected to play both football and basketball at Illinois, is one of the most gifted all-around athletes in the nation. Before his Illini career begins, he will take the national stage at the Navy All-American Bowl, where he will have the chance to showcase his elite athleticism and versatility against some of the country’s top talent.
Kenyon Alston: 2026 wide receiver commit
Alston has been dominant all season, and when the game was on the line last weekend for Bishop Moore, he delivered again. Turning a 20-yard reception into a highlight-reel touchdown, Alston flashed the speed and playmaking ability that have defined his senior campaign. His knack for creating big plays in crucial moments is exactly what Illinois fans can look forward to when he arrives in Champaign.
Almirian Thomas: 2026 defensive back commit
Thomas has established himself as a true shutdown corner, anchoring his defense with elite coverage all season long. Opposing quarterbacks have largely avoided his side of the field, a testament to his lockdown ability and football IQ. Beyond his skills in coverage, Thomas has also impressed with his physicality in run support and impact on special teams, proving he is a complete, versatile playmaker who brings toughness and swagger to every snap.
Kaedyn Cobbs: 2026 linebacker commit
A dynamic athlete and Illinois linebacker commit, Cobbs has proven all season that he is a true game-changer on both sides of the ball. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark while continuing to dominate on the other side of the ball as a standout linebacker. His athleticism makes him a special weapon and one that could have Bielema and the Illini staff seriously considering whether to give him some opportunities on offense once he arrives in Champaign.
Bryce Toller: 2027 defensive back target
Jekyven Edmonson: 2027 athlete target
Ammar Barne: 2028 running back target
It’s shaping up to be another big recruiting weekend in Champaign, something that has become the norm this season for Illinois. The Illini are set to host several promising young prospects, including 2027 standouts Bryce Toller and Jekyven Edmonson, along with 2028 talent Ammar Barne, for Saturday’s matchup against Rutgers.