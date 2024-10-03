Illinois Football Offers Scholarship to Brother of Notre Dame Standout
One of the nation's top baseball recruits in the 2026 recruiting class has earned a scholarship offer from the Illinois coaching staff.
The Illinois football coaching staff that is.
On Tuesday evening, Dylan Bowen of Hanover Central High School (Cedar Lake, Ind.) made the announcement of his scholarship offer from Bret Bielema's coaching staff at Illinois.
Bowen is listed at 6-0, 185-pounds on Max Preps and the defensive back has been credited with 59 tackles so far this season. On offense he has three touches for 64 yards through six games.
Dylan Bowen's Two-Sport Notre Dame Brother
Bowen is the younger brother of Notre Dame sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen, who starred at Andrean High School in Northwest Indiana before signing in South Bend. The elder Bowen is also a two-sport star as he plays baseball as well at Notre Dame.
Dylan Bowen's Recruiting Future
Dylan Bowen is rated as one of the nation's best baseball players in the 2026 recruiting class as he checks in as the 10th overall shortstop in the class according to Prep Baseball Report. Bowen doesn't have a recruiting page on 247Sports or Rivals when it comes to football but perhaps the offer from Illinois will start to help turn more heads about his potential as a two-sport athlete at the next level.
And maybe, just maybe, Illinois being the first to offer him a football scholarship will go a long way in earning his commitment one day down the road.