Big Ten Football Schedule, Betting, TV Info, and ESPN FPI Odds for Week 5

16 of 18 Big Ten squads will be in action this weekend as Illinois and Maryland enjoy a week off

Nick Shepkowski

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) points to one of his blockers as he runs with the ball in the second quarter of a Big Ten football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Illinois football has the weekend off but will see nearly a full slate of Big Ten games with plenty of past and future opponents from the 2024 season taking the field.

Maryland joins Illinois in having the weekend off after the conference saw Indiana move to 5-0 overall, Michigan escape with a win over Minnesota, and Penn State take a fight from the Illini.

What does Week 6 of the college football season have in store for the Big Ten?

Here are the latest betting odds, television information, and ESPN Football Power Index numbers ahead of this weekend's eight games.

Big Ten Football Betting for Week 6 of College Football Season

Big Ten Teams Off for Week 6: Illinois and Maryland

Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon, 8 p.m. CT, Fox (Friday)

Point spread: Oregon -24
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Oregon 92.5% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Oregon 38, Michigan State 13

UCLA at No. 7 Penn State, 11 a.m. CT, Fox

Point spread: Penn State -27.5
Total: 44.5
ESPN FPI: Penn State 95.4% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Penn State 31, UCLA 14

Purdue at Wisconsin, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Point spread: Wisconsin -14.5
Total: 46.5
ESPN FPI: Wisconsin 78.1% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Wisconsin 34, Purdue 10

Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Ohio State -20.5
Total: 44.5
ESPN FPI: Ohio State 89.7% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Ohio State 31, Iowa 10

No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Point spread: Indiana -13
Total: 42.5
ESPN FPI: Indiana 84.9% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Indiana 26, Northwestern 14

Rutgers at Nebraska, 3 p.m. CT, FS1

Point spread: Nebraska -7
Total: 41.5
ESPN FPI: Nebraska 66% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Nebraska 24, Rutgers 20

No. 10 Michigan at Washington, 6:30 p.m. CT, NBC

Point spread: Washington -2.5
Total: 40.5
ESPN FPI: Washington 57.8% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Michigan 21, Washington 20

No. 11 USC at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Point spread: USC -8.5
Total: 51.5
ESPN FPI: USC 71.4% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: USC 27, Minnesota 21

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

