Big Ten Football Schedule, Betting, TV Info, and ESPN FPI Odds for Week 5
Illinois football has the weekend off but will see nearly a full slate of Big Ten games with plenty of past and future opponents from the 2024 season taking the field.
Maryland joins Illinois in having the weekend off after the conference saw Indiana move to 5-0 overall, Michigan escape with a win over Minnesota, and Penn State take a fight from the Illini.
What does Week 6 of the college football season have in store for the Big Ten?
Here are the latest betting odds, television information, and ESPN Football Power Index numbers ahead of this weekend's eight games.
Big Ten Football Betting for Week 6 of College Football Season
Big Ten Teams Off for Week 6: Illinois and Maryland
Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon, 8 p.m. CT, Fox (Friday)
Point spread: Oregon -24
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Oregon 92.5% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Oregon 38, Michigan State 13
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State, 11 a.m. CT, Fox
Point spread: Penn State -27.5
Total: 44.5
ESPN FPI: Penn State 95.4% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Penn State 31, UCLA 14
Purdue at Wisconsin, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Point spread: Wisconsin -14.5
Total: 46.5
ESPN FPI: Wisconsin 78.1% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Wisconsin 34, Purdue 10
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Point spread: Ohio State -20.5
Total: 44.5
ESPN FPI: Ohio State 89.7% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Ohio State 31, Iowa 10
No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Point spread: Indiana -13
Total: 42.5
ESPN FPI: Indiana 84.9% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Indiana 26, Northwestern 14
Rutgers at Nebraska, 3 p.m. CT, FS1
Point spread: Nebraska -7
Total: 41.5
ESPN FPI: Nebraska 66% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Nebraska 24, Rutgers 20
No. 10 Michigan at Washington, 6:30 p.m. CT, NBC
Point spread: Washington -2.5
Total: 40.5
ESPN FPI: Washington 57.8% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Michigan 21, Washington 20
No. 11 USC at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network
Point spread: USC -8.5
Total: 51.5
ESPN FPI: USC 71.4% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: USC 27, Minnesota 21