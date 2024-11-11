Illinois Football Lands Coveted Quarterback Recruit, First Commit of 2026
Illinois football's gains on the field appear to finally be spilling over to the recruiting trail.
On Sunday, Michael Clayton II, a top quarterback recruit from Sanford, Florida, committed to play for Illinois and coach Bret Bielema.
It was something of a recruiting coup for Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Clayton, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound pro-style quarterback from the Class of 2026, had a reported 30 or more scholarship offers. But after making an unofficial visit to Champaign for last week's home game against Minnesota, Clayton chose Illinois over suitors such as Miami, Auburn and South Carolina, as well as Big Ten rivals Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue.
Rivals rates Clayton, a bit of a late riser, as a four-star recruit and the 11th-best quarterback from the Class of 2026.
Illinois on SI recruiting take: Clayton doesn't fit the mold of recent Lunney quarterbacks such as current Illini starter Luke Altmyer or Tommy DeVito, pass-first QBs whom defenses had to take seriously as dangerous scrambling threats. Clayton is a big-armed, stand-in-the-pocket player who is shifty enough to keep plays alive and run for the occasional broken-play first down.
In college football, nailing down the quarterback position is a process of talent acquisition – both quality and volume – development and evaluation. Until recently, the Illini had struggled to get past Step 1. Bringing a player of Clayton's caliber to Champaign gives Lunney an excellent starting point while also sending a signal to other top recruits that Illinois can be a hot landing spot.