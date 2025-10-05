Social Media Buzzes as Illinois Football Climbs Back Into Top 20 of AP Poll
It was a wild weekend across college football. What many expected to be a relatively quiet slate – with few ranked matchups and a number of heavy favorites – quickly turned into one of the most chaotic Saturdays of the season. Upsets defined the day, with UCLA stunning Penn State in Los Angeles and both Iowa State and Texas suffering losses to unranked opponents. The results sent shockwaves across the national landscape and shuffled the latest AP poll in a big way.
For Illinois fans, however, it was business as usual. Bret Bielema’s group entered the weekend focused on a rivalry matchup with Purdue, and the Illini took care of business in fairly impressive fashion. Despite a slow start, Illinois pulled away with a dominant second quarter and never looked back, improving to 5-1 on the year and inching closer to bowl eligibility. The win not only kept the Illini’s season goals intact but also showcased their ability to handle adversity and stay locked in amid national chaos.
That composure was rewarded when the new AP Top 25 was released Sunday. Illinois jumped five spots, to No. 17, setting up a marquee top-20 clash this Saturday in Champaign when No. 1 Ohio State comes to town (11 a.m. CT, FOX). It will mark Illinois’ second appearance on FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" in just three weeks – an unprecedented level of national exposure for the program and a clear sign of how far the Illini have come under Bret Bielema.
Illinois’ consistent presence in the AP poll this season is a reflection of steady progress. After opening the year with a rout of Western Illinois, the Illini traveled to Durham and manhandled a talented Duke team – one that has since gone 3-0 in ACC play. A humbling loss at Indiana in Week 4 briefly slowed Illinois' momentum, but it bounced back with one of its best performances of the year against USC before backing it up with a strong showing in West Lafayette.
Naturally, the Illini’s move up to No. 17 sparked plenty of excitement (and other reactions) on social media. Fans flooded timelines celebrating the ranking, pointing out how far the program has come and looking ahead to what could be one of the biggest games in Memorial Stadium in decades. Illini Nation and Big Ten fans made their voices heard after another milestone weekend. Here are some of the best reactions to Illinois’ climb in the polls: