Social Media Buzzes as Illinois Football Climbs Back Into Top 20 of AP Poll

This is the 2nd time in 3 weeks Illinois will host a Top 25 ranked vs ranked game.



It’s the 1st time since 1991 the Illini have hosted multiple Top 25 games in the same yr.



It’s the 1st time since 1950 Illinois has hosted the No. 1 team as a ranked team.



BIG one in Champaign. pic.twitter.com/s5g8X241gg