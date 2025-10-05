Illinois to Host FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Again as Ohio State Visits Champaign
What a time to be an Illinois fan. For the second time in three weeks, Champaign will serve as the center of the college football world as FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" returns to Memorial Stadium – a significant milestone for a program that had never hosted the show before this season.
How Illinois drew 'Big Noon' back
Just two weeks ago, the national spotlight landed on Illinois when "Big Noon" came to town for the USC matchup. The result? An electric atmosphere and a thrilling Illini win that helped save their season. It wasn’t the biggest upset of the year (shoutout to UCLA!), but it was a statement – proof that Illinois could go toe-to-toe with a traditional power and come out on top.
Now the crew is coming back. This time, it’s for what might be the biggest game in Champaign in decades: Illinois vs. Ohio State. The Buckeyes will likely enter as the nation’s No. 1 team after a chaotic weekend of upsets across the country, while Illinois will likely rise into the top 20 of the AP poll. With a win all but locking the Illini into the College Football Playoff conversation, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Champaign: College's football's place to be
For Bret Bielema’s program, this moment represents more than just another big game. It’s validation. In just a few short years, Illinois has gone from an afterthought in the Big Ten to one of the sport’s most intriguing storylines. Hosting "Big Noon Kickoff" twice in three weeks isn’t just a scheduling coincidence – it’s a sign of growing national respect. FOX doesn’t send its flagship crew just anywhere; it chases the game's energy, excitement and relevance. Right now, that place is Central Illinois.
And the Illini faithful have played a huge role in this rise. The homecoming crowd against USC showed up early, stayed loud and gave the team every ounce of energy it needed to pull out the win. Next weekend, they’ll get another chance to create more magic – this time, against the defending national champions.
No matter how the game shakes out, one thing is certain: Illinois football has arrived on the national stage. What once felt like some other program's existence – hosting "Big Noon Kickoff," playing in top-20 showdowns and talking playoff implications – is now a reality for Illinois. And if the Illini keep winning, Champaign might just keep finding itself at the center of the college football conversation.