Illinois Football Faces No. 1 Oregon: The Biggest Test of the Season
Beat Michigan: Check.
Head into Oregon week with all possibilities, from going bowling again (in the bag) to actually getting into the expanded College Football Playoff picture (dare to dream), still attainable: Check.
At 6-1 – with an ideal schedule in November – No. 20-ranked Illinois merely has to upset the No. 1 Ducks (7-0) to set itself up like never before. Wait, did we say “merely”? Talk about a tall task.
This week’s theme: Illinois has played the No. 1 team in the country 15 times, the last time in 2007, when a win at Ohio State shook the college football world. The Buckeyes still made it to the BCS championship game, opening the door to the Rose Bowl for the Illini, who tied for second place in the Big Ten.
This season, there are 12 playoff spots to think about. For the Ducks, missing the playoff would be an all-out disaster. For the Illini, getting there won’t require a miracle – but winning Saturday is a must.
Aside from that, it’s time – in coach Bret Bielema’s fourth season – to find out if the Illini are for real. Going on to win eight or nine games is one thing. Getting to 10 or more is a whole new ballgame.
The Biel-o-meter: The defensive plan against Michigan was startlingly effective. The running game actually worked, too. The fake punt that went for a huge play was one of those moments that ends up prominently on a season highlight reel. Indiana’s Curt Cignetti would win any Big Ten coach of the year vote at this point, but there’s lots of time left and Bielema certainly is in the running. On a scale of 1 (trailing 21-0 in the first half at Oregon) to 10 (anybody’s game in the fourth quarter), he’s trending at an 8.
The line: The Illini are early 21½-point underdogs. That’s a whole lot.
Illini forecast: at Oregon (loss), vs. Minnesota (win), vs. Michigan State (win), at Rutgers (win), at Northwestern (win) for a regular-season record of 10-2.