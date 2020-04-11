“Boxes Were Instantly Checked” - Why Illinois Was The Perfect Fit for A FCS All-American OL

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Blake Jeresaty had what he calls “a three-pronged plan” when he put his name in the transfer portal earlier this week.

Illinois went three for three and less than seven days later, the Illini program had themselves a verbal commitment from what they hope is a difference-making interior offensive line transfer from the Football Championship Subdivision level.

“I wanted to go to a program that could win and Illinois is trending upward. The team needed to have a competitive spot I could earn, not be given right away but earn next season. Illinois has that,” Jeresaty said. “Finally, I want to get my master's degree in Finance so the university had to have a world-class educational program. Illinois has a finance department that is one of the top 10 in the nation so for me, all the boxes were instantly checked.”

Blake Jeresaty, a 2019 Associated Press All-America selection, gave his verbal pledge to the Illini program Saturday afternoon on Twitter just six days after putting his name on the transfer market. The 290-pound center at Wofford, who will likely compete at the open starting right guard spot on the 2020 Illinois offensive line, says he had a connection on the Illini staff in the form of Ilir Emini. Before arriving at Illini last season, Emini was the defensive backs coach at Wofford and Jeresaty immediately reached out to a former Wofford coach to see if Illinois would be interested. Jeresaty’s 2019 tape, which includes an impressive performance against CFP national runner-up Clemson on Nov. 2, was circulated to new Illinois defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey and eventually Illini offensive line coach Bob McClain.

“Hey, I get it. I had success at Wofford and, I think, more than held my own against Clemson but ultimately this was about me being able to answer a question,” Jeresaty said. “I need to be able to look myself in the mirror and say ‘Blake, can you play day in and day out in a major conference? Can you play at a high level every week in the Big Ten?’ I was never going to know that staying at Wofford. I’m going to find out at Illinois.”

Jeresaty has started 29 games at center over the last three seasons at Wofford and was named an FCS All-America selection by AP, STATS FCS, the American Football Coaches Association and Phil Steele. Despite all of those accolades at the FCS level, the Charleston, S.C. native still wasn’t sure what the level of interest would be for his graduate transfer season. Within days of putting his name in the transfer portal, Jeresaty was instantly pleased at the reaction.

“Suddenly I’m getting 30 calls a day from 20 different coaches and to be honest, it was very overwhelming and I knew I wanted to narrow this down and pick a school quickly so I could focus on being prepared for the season,” Jeresaty said. “I can tell you I turned down schools where coaches told me I was guaranteed a starting spot. I didn’t want that. I wanted a situation where if I competed I could earn a starting spot but I didn’t want a guarantee.”

Jeresaty was an anchor on a Wofford offensive line that helped pave the way for the second-ranked rushing game in FCS football at 305.8 yards per game and allowed only four sacks in a triple option offense during a season where the Terriers finished with a 8-4 overall and lost in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs. However, Wofford’s offense had been evolving into a much more sophisticated and diverse playbook under second-year head coach Josh Conklin.

“I haven’t seen the Illinois playbook yet but I can tell you our playbook at Wofford was thick and comprehensive,” Jeresaty, who was Wofford’s three-year starter at center, said.

With veteran Doug Kramer being an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection for the Illini at the center position, the 290-pound graduate transfer Jeresaty could be expected to slot in at one of the guard spots during the 2020 campaign. Illinois had been searching the transfer market for the replacement of right guard Richie Petitbon after the Alabama transfer started all 12 games last season alongside Kramer and right tackle Alex Palczewski. If Jeresaty can instantly make an impact at an interior line spot, Illinois will be expected in the 2020 season to have an offensive line with four seniors and highly-regarded junior (Kendrick Green) make up a combined 153 college starts.

“Those guys on the o-line have already added me on the group texts that they’re on so I can communicate with them and talk about what workouts we’re doing and how we’re keeping ourselves in proper condition for next season,” Jeresaty said.

Jeresaty said he is able to access a private weight room in his hometown in South Carolina even while the COVID-19 health epidemic continues to ravage all parts of the nation and for a self-described “undersized guy for a Power 5 program”, the former All-American knows he needs the equipment access while his teammates continue to push cars and throw beer kegs around during quarantine workouts.

Illinois, which has in the past few years found massive success in recruiting the transfer market under head coach Lovie Smith, has signed two transfers over the last week and three since the end of the 2019 season. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan announced his verbal commitment to the Illini football program Thursday evening. Dan will likely have two years of eligibility remaining after he graduates from NMSU this spring.

Christian Bell, a 6-foot-4 and 249-pound defensive lineman/linebacker hybrid from Wisconsin announced last month that he was spending his final year of college eligibility with the Illini program.