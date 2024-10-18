Illinois Football vs. Michigan in Week 8: Friday Injury Report
With No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) making final preparations for No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) to visit Champaign's Memorial Stadium for Saturday's blowout Rededication Game, two injured Illini starters seem to have very different immediate outlooks.
At his Thursday press conference, coach Bret Bielema addressed the status of his lead running back and a main cog in the Illini defense:
RB Kaden Feagin (leg)
Bielema didn't reveal many specifics about the nature of the injury suffered by Feagin, who sat out last week's 50-49 OT win over Purdue because of an otherwise undisclosed leg injury. But the details he did offer aren't promising. "Kaden Feagin is actually literally out of town right now," Bielema said. "We found some outside voices we want to talk to about his injury. We should know a lot more about that by the weekend." In any case, Feagin won't be suiting up for the Wolverines.
Worth noting: Bielema mentioned that RB Aidan Laughery (undisclosed), who had nine touches against Purdue after receiving 10 over the previous four Illinois games, is "100 percent, probably the best he's been since we got here."
CB Xavier Scott (unknown)
Scott exited the Boilermakers game in the first quarter, but Bielema said he "should be with us full-go on Saturday," which is welcome news on several fronts. Scott has been plagued at different points in his Illini and high school careers by injuries, and it's his presence on Aaron Henry's defense – in pass coverage, against the run and making plays on the ball – that keeps the engine running clean. "Defensively, we had some guys banged up," Bielema said, "but everybody should be back with us."