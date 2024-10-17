Illinois Football vs. Michigan: How Fans Can Celebrate the Rededication Game
With any luck, the matchup between No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and visiting No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will be all the reason a college football fans needs to show up to Champaign's Memorial Stadium or just tune in Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS).
But in this case, the Illini are leaving nothing to chance. On the 100th anniversary of the dedication of Memorial Stadium, Illinois will commemorate the occasion with a rededication that includes plenty more than the standard college football fare. An extended weekend of festivities actually begins Thursday with a symposium looking back on the legend of Red Grange, but if you can only break away for game day, here's what to expect when you show up:
Towel Giveaway
The first 10,000 visitors through the gates of Memorial Stadium on Saturday get a free rally towel, sponsored by Toyota. Like "Oprah," but instead of a Corolla, you get the next-best thing: free terry cloth!
Game Program
Saturday's game program will be a recreation of the original 1924 game program artwork. That's rad. Get one free in the east or west hall of Memorial Stadium only while supplies last. (One per fan, you savages.)
Throwback Uniforms
You've already been prepped. Wait, you haven't? Check 'em out.
Game-Ball Presentation
Whether you're a fan of Illini nostalgia, fighter jets or just super-loud noises, be sure to get to your seat early (by 2 p.m.). About a half-hour before kickoff, a game-ball presentation involving some of your favorite Illinois athletics alums will be led by athletic director and former Illini tight end Josh Whitman.
And then ...
Stadium Flyover
After the playing of the national anthem, the United States Navy will conduct a deftly coordinated flyover through the skies above Memorial Stadium. Take notes, Luke Altmyer.
Air Raid Siren
Illinois has been bringing in the icons for home games this season like celebrity DJs to get the crowd hyped. This week's guest: former Illini and NFL running back and current Big Ten Network analyst Howard Griffith, who in 1990 set the NCAA record with eight touchdowns in a single game at Memorial Stadium.
Halftime Gathering
All former Illinois football players in attendance will line the field at halftime to be honored. Pass the Bengay.
Marching Illini Performance
Interestingly, the Marching Illini will put on a performance at halftime that involves family members of some of the folks who helped build Illinois athletics, including former athletic director George Huff, football coach Robert Zuppke and, of course, Red Grange.
Freaky Fast 77 Yard Dash
We're still wrapping our heads around this one, but The Freaky Fast 77 Yard Dash (presented by Jimmy John's, naturally) jumps off between the third and fourth quarters. The idea: an Illinois student will race "Red Grange" inside the hashes of Zuppke Field, with a chance to win free Jimmy John's for a year. Fans can interact and take photos with "Red Grange" inside Grange Grove on game days starting three hours ahead of kickoff. This, we assume, is all news to Red Grange.
100th Anniversary Museum
A free pop-up museum featuring imagery and artifacts plucked from Memorial Stadium's historical highlights, will be open to visitors inside the venue's Great West Hall.
Tell 'em Red sent ya.