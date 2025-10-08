3 Things to Know for Illinois vs. Ohio State, Including OSU’s Not-So-Secret Weapon
No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is set to meet No. 1 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Saturday morning (11 a.m. CT, FOX) in a massive ranked-on-ranked showdown. Here are three things to know:
Illinois’ history with Ohio State
The pair of programs haven’t met very often in the 21st century, but when they have, the Buckeyes have absolutely dominated the matchup. Aside from that unforgettable upset in Columbus back in 2007, the Illini have lost 12 of the past 13 meetings, along with 13 of 15 since the turn of the century.
In fact, Illinois’ most recent win over Ohio State in Champaign dates all the way back to 1991 – which, interestingly enough, came during a five-game winning streak over the Buckeyes.
Ohio State’s not-so-secret weapon
Most everyone who pays attention to the world of college football knows the name Jeremiah Smith. The superstar Ohio State wideout is indisputably the best offensive player in the game.
But what makes the Buckeyes’ offense so potent is their versatility and depth. Smith thrives on a week-to-week basis due, in large part, to one teammate: fellow wideout Carnell Tate.
Tate – an Illinois native – was a five-star recruit out of high school, and the third-rated wide receiver in the class of 2023. Athletic, with great size (6-foot-3), top-notch route-running skills and unbelievably sticky hands, Tate is a projected consensus first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet he’s the No. 2 option for Ohio State.
Not only does that put in perspective just how gifted Smith is, but, more importantly, it means defenses cannot routinely devote loads of extra coverage to Smith. At most, a defense can rotate a safety over the top for extra help, but if it commits two bodies in the secondary to Smith and leaves Tate’s defender on an island, you can just add seven points to Ohio State’s scoring total. (Just ask Minnesota.)
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is firing on all cylinders
Take a look at Sayin's line against Texas, in his first-ever career start: 13-for-20 for 126 yards and one touchdown. Now, mind you, the Longhorns have one of the best defensive units in the country. Sayin was hardly a driving force in his debut, but he did lead his squad to a win.
In the next two outings, against Ohio and Grambling State, Sayin produced in terms of yardage and touchdowns – but also notably threw three picks during that stretch.
In his two Big Ten outings since, however, Sayin has been scorching-hot, going for a combined 45-for-55, 534 yards and five touchdowns. Not surprisingly, his team has followed in his footsteps, winning both games by multiple scores. If Sayin, a former five-star recruit, is just now hitting his stride, the Buckeyes are going to be nigh on impossible to slow down, let alone stop.