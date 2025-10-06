First Look at Illinois Football Week 6 Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes
It’s finally here. The home game Illini fans circled the moment the schedule dropped – Illinois vs. Ohio State, under the national spotlight in Champaign. Memorial Stadium is sold out and the stage couldn’t be bigger. It’s going to take Illinois’ best effort of the season to pull off an upset of top-ranked OSU. But as we saw Saturday, when UCLA stunned Penn State, anything can happen in college football.
Not only will the Buckeyes be in town, but also FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" will return to Champaign for the second time in three weeks. For Bret Bielema and his staff, a win this weekend would take the program to unprecedented heights and all but lock the Illini into the College Football Playoff conversation.
Ohio State at a glance
The Buckeyes enter the matchup with a perfect 5-0 record and the top spot in the AP poll. OSU coach Ryan Day, now in his seventh season at the helm, continues to lead one of college football’s model programs. Under his direction, Ohio State has reached a standard of consistent excellence – a tradition that, to be fair, predates his tenure. The Buckeyes continue to develop elite talent, reload every offseason and rarely show signs of weakness (except, of course, against Michigan).
This year has been no different. The Buckeyes haven’t been seriously tested since their season opener, when they held off Texas for a template-setting opening win. Since then, they have steamrolled Grambling State, Ohio, Washington and Minnesota, outscoring that group by a combined 173-18 margin. In every phase of the game, they have looked like a team on a mission to defend its national title.
The Buckeyes on the field
As always, Ohio State is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin has seamlessly taken control of the offense, displaying the poise and precision that made him a five-star recruit out of high school. Through five games, Sayin has thrown for 1,313 yards, 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions, looking every bit the future superstar.
It doesn't hurt that he's throwing to arguably the best wide receiver duo in the nation. Jeremiah Smith, whom Ryan Day has called the best offensive player in college football, and Carnell Tate, a dynamic junior, have been nearly unstoppable. Together, they have combined for 59 receptions, 898 yards and 10 touchdowns – numbers that would make most entire position groups jealous.
On the ground, the Buckeyes’ newest star is true freshman running back Bo Jackson – no, not that Bo, but another who is quickly making a name for himself. Jackson, a first-year standout, has already racked up 360 rushing yards and two touchdowns, giving Ohio State yet another dangerous weapon in its offensive arsenal.
Defensively, the Buckeyes have been downright suffocating. They have allowed just 25 total points all season, a testament to both elite talent and discipline. Junior safety Caleb Downs anchors the group and is already projected as a top-five NFL Draft pick. Linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles bring athleticism and physicality to the middle of the defense, while a deep and relentless defensive line has already piled up 14 sacks in five games.
Simply put, this is one of the most complete teams in the country – a championship-caliber roster that leaves even its best opponents little room for error.
Illinois vs. Ohio State matchup
It’s going to take a Herculean effort from Bielema, his coaches and players to come away with a victory over the mighty Buckeyes. But crazier things have happened, right? The Illini have quietly regrouped after their humbling loss to Indiana and now enter Week 7 with renewed confidence and a swagger that suggests they believe they can compete with anyone in the country.
Team
2025 Record
PPG
PPG allowed
3rd Down %
3rd Down % allowed
Red Zone %
Red Zone % allowed
TOs
Opponent TOs
Illinois
5-1
37.0
24.0
38.5
43.4
82.8
88.9
3
10
Ohio State
5-0
37.4
5.0
54.2
20.3
88.0
37.5
4
5
For Illinois to pull the upset, Luke Altmyer must continue his stellar play. He has been efficient and composed over the past few weeks, but this will be his toughest test yet. He’ll be facing constant pressure from one of the most relentless defensive fronts in college football and will need to stay calm, make smart reads in a hurry and take what the defense gives him. The offensive line doesn’t have to dominate – it just has to hold its ground long enough to give Altmyer a chance. Establishing some semblance of a running game will also be crucial to keeping Ohio State’s defense honest.
Defensively, coordinator Aaron Henry’s group will need its best performance of the season. Opponents have found success moving the ball against the Illini, and facing an offense as explosive as Ohio State’s only magnifies those concerns. To stay in the game, Illinois must create turnovers, win key downs and force the Buckeyes to settle for field goals in the red zone rather than touchdowns.
Ultimately, the Illini will need to play a complete, disciplined, and inspired game – something they have yet to fully put together this season. But if there was ever a time for everything to click, it’s this week. With the nation watching and Memorial Stadium rocking, Illinois has the stage – now it’s about delivering the performance.