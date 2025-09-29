Is Illinois at Risk of Losing Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to Arkansas?
No. 22 Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) was in dire need of a huge win Saturday. The Illini walked into a dream situation, facing a tough USC squad (ranked No. 21 and undefeated at the time) back home at Gies Memorial Stadium in a prime opportunity to restore their confidence and reignite excitement throughout their fan base by taking down a ranked Big Ten foe.
Bret Bielema’s squad did exactly that – and in dramatic fashion, as kicker David Olano knocked a go-ahead field goal through the uprights as time expired to lift the Illini over the Trojans by a final score of 34-32.
Although Illinois’ defense had difficulty getting off the field, despite consistently putting USC’s offense in third-and-long or fourth-and-medium situations, the Illini offense – aside from two costly fumbles – was firing on all cylinders in Week 5.
That includes offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who put together a masterful performance – and arguably the best of his Illini coaching career. Most impressively, it came on the heels of a real dud in Week 4 at Indiana (in which Illinois managed just 10 points, two rushing yards and a 1-for-10 conversion rate on third downs).
Lunney's ability to bounce back and put his offense in positions to succeed throughout a must-win contest proved to be instrumental in the Illini prevailing.
Arkansas fires head coach Sam Pittman
Meanwhile, at the same time the Illini were staving off the Trojans, nearly 550 miles south in Fayetteville, Arkansas, another college football battle was taking place: Arkansas vs. Notre Dame. Or, as some might have characterized it, the Razorbacks vs. themselves.
Just like Illinois, Arkansas was in need of a momentum-shifting cornerstone win after falling short against Ole Miss and in a heartbreaker against Memphis (a 32-31 loss).
And what better opportunity than a home contest against Notre Dame, the reigning national championship runner-up?
Well, as Olano walked USC off and Illini fans stormed the Gies Memorial Stadium field, Arkansas was run off its own, ultimately falling 56-13 and immediately leading to the firing of head coach Sam Pittman.
How is Arkansas’ head coach opening related to Illinois?
As many Illini fans know, Bret Bielema’s previous head coaching stop was at Arkansas. What many may not know is that Lunney coached under Bielema throughout his tenure at Arkansas (as tight ends coach).
Even more notably, Lunney played quarterback for Arkansas from 1992-1995, playing 44 total games for the Razorbacks and throwing for 5,782 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.
In total, he spent nine years as a coach at Arkansas (1998-99, 2013-19), and even coached two games as the interim head coach for the Razorbacks in 2019.
Given Lunney’s ties to Fayetteville, along with his proven success at Illinois and even his outstanding two-year stint as an offensive coordinator at UTSA, he has naturally been included in the head coach discussion at Arkansas.
In reality, it’s unlikely that Lunney will be plucked from Champaign by Arkansas – and certainly not midseason – as the Razorbacks appear to be prioritizing a few other candidates. But, theoretically, if Lunney were to be offered the job, then a homecoming and lucrative contract would undoubtedly be an enticing offer for the Illini OC.