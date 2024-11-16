Illinois Football vs. Michigan State: Pregame Injury Report (Week 12)
Both Illinois (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) and Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) are dealing with injury uncertainties as the Illini prepare to play host to the Spartans on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (1:30 p.m. CT, on FS1).
A quick update just a couple hours before kickoff. First, the Illini:
After Illinois coach Bret Beilema had expressed optimism that linebackers Joe Barna and Daniel Brown might be back soon, they are listed as out for the MSU game. It's a situation the Illini defense has been coping with for a few weeks now – one that was made far worse by the season-ending injury to linebacker Dylan Rosiek against Minnesota. At least the second-half return of Miles Scott on Saturday should help boost the Illini secondary.
More troubling is the absence of receiver Malik Elzy, who has been a valued contributor and a key backstop against injuries to Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin, both of whom have been nicked up in recent weeks.
With less than two hours to go before game time, Michigan State hadn't released any injury information on its official website or social media accounts, but the big question is whether quarterback Aidan Chiles – who was knocked out of the Spartans' Week 10 loss to Indiana because of an apparent injury to his throwing hand – will be available to play against Illinois.
We'll update that information here if and when it arrives.