Will the Bye Week Help or Hurt Illinois Football?

7 a.m. ↠ Grange Grove opens

11 a.m. ↠ @MarchingIllini

11:15 a.m. ↠ Illini Walk

12 p.m. ↠ Gates open

12-1 p.m. ↠ Illini Hour

1:30 p.m. ↠ Kickoff#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/VWMWLGWjZA