Is This as Good as It Gets for Illinois Football Under Bret Bielema?

Illinois (1-1) football fans have spent the better part of the Bret Bielema era wondering how far he can take this program.



After Saturday's 31-27 loss to Duke, they might not like the answer.

First, Bielema deserves enormous credit for what he has built in Champaign. Illinois spent most of the 2010s wandering through the college football wilderness, cycling through coaches and treating six wins like a major accomplishment. Under Bielema, reaching a bowl game has become the expectation rather than the dream.

That's a massive improvement.

But unfortunately, the College Football Playoff doesn't hand out spots for "massive improvement."

At some point, Illinois has to beat really good football teams. And whenever the Illini appear ready to take that step, they have developed an unfortunate habit of being reminded exactly where they stand.

Indiana, Ohio State and Washington did it last season. Oregon and Penn State did it the year before. Now Duke – in Champaign, after the Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah to the transfer portal – has delivered the latest reality check.

This one may sting even more because Illinois entered the season expecting to take another step forward. Instead, two games into the season, questions are already piling up.

Perhaps none is bigger than Bielema's decision to overhaul the defense and move to a 3-3-5 scheme under new defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck. Through two games, the early returns aren't exactly screaming "defensive genius."

Duke gashed Illinois on the ground, bullied the Illini up front and repeatedly exposed a defense that struggled to tackle. The idea behind the change may eventually prove worthwhile, but right now it looks like Illinois tried fixing the defense and accidentally hit the self-destruct button.

Still, blaming everything on one scheme misses the larger question: Can Bielema actually take Illinois to the pinnacle of the sport?

He has done something similar before. At Wisconsin, Bielema went 68-24, won three consecutive Big Ten championships and reached three Rose Bowls. He even beat No. 1 Ohio State in 2010. But his final Big Ten championship came in 2012 after Wisconsin went just 4-4 in conference play and reached the title game because Ohio State and Penn State were postseason-ineligible.

Then came Arkansas, where Bielema went 29-34 across five seasons and never turned the Razorbacks into a serious SEC contender.

Maybe that's the uncomfortable reality Illinois is approaching.

Bielema has undeniably raised the floor of Illinois football. He may have raised its ceiling, too. Illinois can now reasonably expect bowl games, winning seasons, national rankings and occasionally something even better.

But there is another tier above that the Illini have yet to break into.

That's where the Ohio States and Oregons live. And now, apparently, Indiana as well. That's where conference championships and playoff appearances happen.

Bielema has guided Illinois to the top steps.

The Illini just can't seem to take the last one. And as hard as it may be to come to grips with, Bielema – who has brought more success to the program than any Illinois coach in the modern era – may not be the one to get them to college football's highest level.