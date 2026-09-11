How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. Duke in Week 2

Illinois appeared capable in a 42-23 home-field win over UAB in last week's opener – and a glass-half-full outlook would leave a lot more room for growth for the revamped 2026 Illini. A similar assessment could be made of Duke after its 17-3 win over Tulane in its own season opener. The Blue Devils have had to retool as well – most notably replacing its entire terror-inducing defensive line and quarterback Darian Mensah (who transferred to Miami) – but they figure to be motivated after letting last year's winnable game against Illinois (which led by just one at the half) get away from them.

How to Watch: Illinois vs. Duke

Day and time: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

TV/Stream: FS1

Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)

Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)

Fighting Illini Mobile App

SiriusXM 175/231

SXM App

Week 2️⃣ - Gameday Timeline vs Duke pic.twitter.com/IGrnQxTiy5 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 10, 2026

Odds and ends

lllinois vs. UAB all time: 2-1

Streak: Two wins in a row for Illinois

Last meeting: 45-19 win for Illinois on Sept. 6, 2025

By the numbers

Team 2026 record PPG PPG allowed 3rd down success % 3rd down % allowed Red zone scoring % Red zone scoring % allowed TOs Opposing TOs Duke 1-0 17.0 3.0 44.4 21.4 60.0 100.0 1.0 1.0 Illinois 1-0 42.0 23.0 50.0 52.6 100.0 100.0 0.0 1.0

One game for each club doesn't tell us a great deal about either Illinois or Duke in 2026, but we can demystify a few of the numbers you see above, starting in order of the most important and/or outlandish.



First, the red-zone scoring allowed for both the Illini and Blue Devils is more than a little skewed, especially for Duke. Tulane, an 11-win FBS club in 2025, ventured into scoring territory precisely once in four quarters against the Blue Devils in Week 1, coming away with a field goal. UAB had more success against Illinois, but only two of its five trips inside the Illini 20-yard line went for touchdowns. The others were field goals.

Duke's defense should make for a stiffer challenge for Illinois than UAB's (notice the Blue Devils' third-down conversion rate allowed). But Katin Houser looked like a force against the Blazers, and some of the Illini's most souped-up weapons barely got a chance to warm their engines in the opener. If Illinois' offense stays on schedule and takes care of the ball the way it did in Week 1, it should be able to grab a lead and ride it all the way home .

Pick to click

Duke allowed Tulane just 54 rushing yards on 2.1 yards per carry – a superb performance against nearly any foe. But can the Blue Devils' D consistently shut down Illinois backs Ca'Lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery and an Illini offensive line that appears at least as capable as the one that churned out 123 yards and three TDs on the ground in a win over Duke a year ago?

The answer: maybe. (Keep in mind, without one 51-yard Valentine bolt, Illinois would have been held under 100 rushing yards by UAB.) But because the Blue Devils have had to start over on the defensive line and the edges of their secondary, and because that Illini offensive line very much proved itself in pass pro in the opener (zero sacks allowed), Week 2 is shaping up to be a passing showcase for Houser.

Illinois on SI preview

Saturday vs. Duke is officially 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏 pic.twitter.com/kG0HlgI6Ha — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 7, 2026

The Duke game could offer one of the finest nonconference experiences at an Illinois game in years: a Saturday afternoon kickoff, a glorious forecast (sunny, low humidity and mid-80s temps) and a sold-out Gies Memorial Stadium with a shiny new scoreboard – the biggest in college football – giving an FS1 national broadcast audience a little more reason to pay attention to the Illini.

In any case, if everyone in orange and blue holds up their ends as well as they did in the opener – and assuming Illinois defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck makes some adjustments in the game plan to account for beastly Duke running back Nate Sheppard (227 rushing yards and two TDs on 35 carries in Week 1), the Illini should contribute to the overall game-day ambiance with a solid win.