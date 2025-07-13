Four-Star Recruit Jacob Eberhart Picks Illinois Over Alabama, Nebraska and More
The late Jason Eberhart was a defensive lineman for Illinois football back in the late 1990s, which would have given his son – Jacob Eberhart, a four-star athlete in the class of 2026 – reason enough to consider committing to the Illini himself.
But given all the scholarship offers he had received (more than 40, according to Eberhart) – and from such powerhouse programs as Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU and Tennessee – it was significant that Illinois made his final five selections.
It was a far bigger deal that Eberhart, making his announcement from Sports & Social St. Louis on Saturday evening, ultimately chose the Illini over all the others.
"This process was not easy at all – it was really hard," Eberhart said, speaking to his guests at a table featuring hats representing the schools that made his final five: Alabama, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. "It was a last-minute decision ... all the stress weighing on you. But I knew God had me. It was the right thing, at the end of the day, and no doors are gonna close. It's just the beginning of a new chapter."
With that, Eberhart, getting teary-eyed, put his hands to his face and paused before grabbing the Illinois hat as cheers went up around the room. There were likely several rooms back in Champaign that also erupted with joy.
With good reason: Eberhart – a 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete who plays both safety and receiver for Kirkwood (Missouri) – is a four-star recruit who is the No. 329 player in the nation and No. 4 in Missouri, according to 247Sports. He is expected to play safety for the Illini, but for now his commitment is yet another sign of a college football program on the rise and a coaching staff – led by Bret Bielema – that are successfully selling an Illinois football experience that top recruits weren't previously buying.
The Illini's 2026 class, which ranked No. 24 going into Saturday, is sure to get a bump from Eberhart's commitment, and his presence will be one more reason for top prospects seeking out opportunities to play with other elite talents to consider Champaign as a destination.