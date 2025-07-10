Three Non-Negotiables for Illinois to Make a Run to the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff. Who knew that would become a realistic goal for Illinois football?
Sure, the 12-team field (up from four starting in 2024) certainly boosts the chances of all programs, but with or without that advantage, the Illini have built a team capable of battling the nation’s top programs. To not only compete but eventually triumph over college football's best to earn a spot in the CFP, there are a few things Illinois must do.
Altmyer needs to step up
Last year, Altmyer got off to a scorching-hot start. Fifteen touchdowns and just one interception through seven weeks. Then, he ended the season with seven touchdowns (against five interceptions) over the season's final six games. It goes without saying: touchdown-to-interception ratio isn’t the end-all-be-all, but that stark of a contrast in effective efficiency is telling.
In other notable categories (passing efficiency rating, pass completion percentage, plain-old passing yards), Altmyer found himself on the outside looking in to the Big Ten's top five. But with the majority of players ahead of him on those lists having since graduated, the expectation is Altmyer will be firmly in the conference's premier quarterback tier, alongside Penn State’s Drew Allar. For Illinois to get where it wants to go, he'll need to be.
Pedal to the metal
Far less measurable is Altmyer's calmness in late-game situations. His unshakeable confidence and ability to perform when others may tighten up helped lift the Illini to a 5-0 record in one-score contests in 2024 – including a handful of memorable last-minute, go-ahead scoring drives.
Still, there’s no way around it: Regardless of a player's or program’s ability to handle late-game moments, the variables are too great and the outcome of close contests too often come down to sheer luck. The best way to remove fortune from the equation is to simply avoid close games. Illinois shouldn’t have needed last-second heroics to take down Rutgers and Nebraska – and certainly not Purdue. This year, when the Illini find themselves in control, they must buckle down and finish games rather than hold on by their fingertips.
Improved offensive line play
Part of Altymer’s struggles can be chalked up to poor protection. The Illini allowed 32 quarterback sacks – which was tied for worst mark in the Big Ten last year. Although Altmyer was occasionally late getting rid of the rock, more often than not, he pulled Houdini acts just to stay on his feet and create the opportunity to chuck the ball out of bounds.
If the offensive line can create better down-and-distance scenarios with early-down rushing production and then give Altmyer more time, preventing defenses from forcing him out of the pocket so often, his efficiency could skyrocket – and Illinois’ CFP hopes along with it.