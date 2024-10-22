5 Key Numbers to Watch for Illinois vs Oregon in Week 9
No. 20 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is coming off a whirlwind week after a decisive 21-7 victory over Michigan and a 100-year anniversary bash in the Rededication Game at Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
Well, Illini, welcome back to the spin cycle.
This week the Illini head west, on their longest scheduled road trip of the season, to wet and wild Autzen Stadium, where they will take on the nation's top-ranked Oregon Ducks. In Illinois’ second straight ranked-versus-ranked matchup, kickoff in Eugene is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS), with nothing less than – who would've thunk it? – the College Football Playoff on the line.
Here are five key numbers to watch as we count down to Saturday:
29
Has it really been 29 years since these teams last met? With only three games total between them, the history of Illinois-versus-Oregon is a thin one. But one way or another, that changes Saturday. In the programs' first conference matchup, Illinois has a chance to send a vehement statement and hand Oregon its first-ever Big Ten loss.
15
Quarterback Luke Altmyer’s touchdown-to-interception ratio is 15:1, which is tops among Power 4 passers. Altymer and the Illini have done a brilliant job of taking care of the ball throughout the season – a key to their current record and an absolute must for Illinois to have a shot in Eugene.
3
The Illini currently have three Top 25 wins on the season, a number only No. 7 Tennessee has matched. To put that in perspective, from 2008-2023, Illinois went 3-40 against ranked opponents. Through seven games this year, they have already tied that figure. Coach Bret Bielema appears to be turning the tide in Champaign, and a win over Oregon could vault this Illini team to historic status.
458.6
Oregon’s offense puts up 458.6 total yards per game, putting the Ducks among the top 15 producers in Division I. With a Heisman candidate in quarterback Dillon Gabriel and airresistible force in running back Jordan James (5.9 yards per carry), the Ducks will be the toughest task yet for the Illini defense – but they must be held below their season average to put Illinois within striking distance.
100
Illinois’ win percentage on the road against the No. 1 team since the turn of the century. To clarify, the Illini have played only one such game. But a win is a win, and Illinois managed to topple Ohio State in Columbus back in 2007. With Oregon still on a high after its huge win over OSU a couple weeks ago, maybe it's the Ducks' turn to have their goose cooked.