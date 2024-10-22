Illinois Football Bowl Projections Ahead of Showdown With No. 1 Oregon Have Citrus Flavor
At 6-1 after an impressive 21-7 win against Michigan, 20th-ranked Illinois is bowl-eligible and in position for a successful finishing stretch to the regular season. Next up is No. 1 Oregon on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) – a monumental challenge – but after that, the Illini should be favored against Minnesota and Michigan State at home, as well as at Rutgers and in the finale against Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
In Week 9, the Big Ten has Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State pegged for the College Football Playoff in nearly all projections. Indiana is 7-0 and the conference’s only other team in a better spot than the Illini. The Big Ten’s non-playoff bowl ties: the Citrus (vs. the SEC), ReliaQuest (SEC), Duke’s Mayo (ACC), Music City (SEC), Pinstripe (ACC), Guaranteed Rate (Big 12) and Quick Lane (MAC).
Here’s where some of the leading prognosticators have the Illini pegged right now:
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 3: The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has them facing Louisville in a reunion with Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm, who was 5-1 against the Illini at Purdue.
Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 30: So predicts CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, with a matchup against Arkansas.
Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, Dec. 31: This would be a step up in the world for the Illini, and there are several who have this as their destination. Among them are ESPN’s Mark Schlabach (against LSU), ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura (against Texas A&M) and 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford (against LSU).