Bret Bielema Welcomes Illinois' 2025 Recruiting Class – But Not NCAA Changes
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema is fully aware that the new-age world of college football involves NIL, transparency and adaptability in an ever-changing, connection-based atmosphere.
Meeting with the media at the Smith Football Center in Champaign on Thursday to discuss the Illini's 2025 signing class, Bielema said he has officially entered unchartered territory in his 16-year college coaching career.
Illinois signed 21 players Wednesday, hoping to continue its newfound winning tradition, culminating in last Saturday's 38-28 victory against Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago to cap a 9-3 regular season. Not only was it the program's best record since 2007 (when it went 9-4 with a loss to USC in the Rose Bowl), but it also solidified Bielema's fourth consecutive top-50 recruiting class since he was hired in December 2020.
"I always tell our coaches, 'Your main mission and goal is to get them on campus and let Illinois sell itself,'" Bielema said. "[There were] several examples during this signing class of that case and point. I think that's why we flipped nine guys, no matter if they were a de-commitment from a Power Five, another Big Ten school, an in-state flip from Illinois State, right? I really don't care where they're coming from; if someone fits our mold, our recipe of success, we're gonna recruit them."
For further context, two of the previous 10 Illinois classes were in that ballpark (2017 was ranked No. 46, while 2011 was ranked No. 37).
One change from past recruiting sojourns that disturbed Bielema was coaches being disallowed from visiting recruits' homes. He cited a Zoom meeting with the NCAA from earlier in the day in which he called out officials on the subject.
"One of the greatest travesties of this signing class – we signed 21 kids and I've never been in their home," Bielema said. "This is the first time in 16 years I've signed a kid and never been in their home. And that's a lot of kids, right?"
Bielema added that while he has continued to adapt to regulations, he wants to see long-term change for the betterment of the student-athlete.
"I was on a committee [NCAA call] and I said, 'You're gonna sign a class in December that no head coach in college football has ever been in their home?'" he said. "And they're all looking at me. I'm like, 'You pass rules that prohibited us from being in their home,' and they didn't even know they had done it. I think that's the stuff that's crazy."