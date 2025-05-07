Anonymous NFL Executive Evaluates Broncos' Pick of Former Illini Pat Bryant
Although few expected Illinois receiver Pat Bryant to be selected so early in the 2025 NFL Draft (third round), it wasn't exactly the shock of the draft. (That honor goes to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who slipped to the fifth round after being pegged as a consensus first-round projection.)
Still, throughout the pre-draft process, Bryant had been projected to come off the board in the fifth or sixth round. Bryant's selection with the No. 74 overall pick by the Denver Broncos raised a few eyebrows.
But for the right team, Bryant may have been the right player at the right time. Consider that Broncos coach Sean Payton compared Bryant favorably to former Saints All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas.
And Payton isn't alone in his praise. According to an article in The Athletic, in which anonymous league insiders offered candid analysis, one NFL executive called Bryant “a really good route runner, a savvy natural mover with good hands and instincts.”
Bryant would also seem to have work ahead of him. It's no secret that Bryant was among the slower prospects at his position, and the same executive that noted Bryant's positives also mentioned that he “is just not strong on the jam or quick with the burst.”
Bryant reeled in 54 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns last season at Illinois, proof enough of next-level pass-catching ability. And although his speed and burst limitations may keep him from reaching star status, his intangibles (excellent blocker) should earn him snaps and his vertical athleticism and hands may even allow him to thrive as a red-zone threat paired with Broncos gunslinger Bo Nix.