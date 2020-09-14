NFL Illini - Week 1: Tracking Former Illini In National Football League

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Following the first Sunday action in the National Football League, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated has decided to inform you weekly how its alums in professional football perform.

A total of 11 former Illinois players were on opening-day 53-man rosters in the NFL when the league opened up play Thursday night and Sunday and kicker Chase McLaughlin is still on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Here is how all 11 players performed Thursday and Sunday

Thursday - Kansas City Chiefs 34, Houston Texans 20 - Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City: Nick Allegreti, OL - The former Illini center played one offensive snap Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champions opened the NFL season on Thursday night. Allegreti, who received his Super Bowl ring this past summer after being a rookie backup on the Chiefs last season, also participated on the offensive line in all six extra point attempts.

Houston: Whitney Mercilus, LB – After becoming an impact player with the Texans last season, the team rewarded Mercilus with a four year, $54 million extension on Dec. 28, 2019. Mercilus started at outside linebacker Thursday night and appeared in 62 defensive snaps for the Texans. Mercilus had three solo tackles.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

------------------

Sunday - New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11 - Foxboro, Mass.

Miami: Ted Karras, OL - In his debut as a co-captain in Miami, Karras lost his opening week game to his former team. The former Illini center, who got signed by Miami this past summer, participated in all 62 offensive snaps of this Week 1 loss and was a big part of the Dolphins allowing only one sack all afternoon long.

Clayton Fejedelem, S – Fejdelem signed a three year, $8.55 million deal with the Dolphins on March 20, 2020 but was not active for this Week 1 game at New England.

----------------

Green Bay Packers 43, Minnesota Vikings 34 - Minneapolis, Minn.

Minnesota: Hardy Nickerson Jr. - After being signed to the practice squad just a week prior, Nickerson Jr. was elevated to the active 53-man roster before this opening week divisional matchup. The son of former NFL All-Pro Hardy Nickerson had 14 special teams snaps Sunday.

--------------

New Orleans Saints 34, Tampa Bay Bucaneers 23 - New Orleans, LA

New Orleans: Justin Hardee, CB - Hardee made the only special teams tackle by the Saints all afternoon on a punt return by Tampa Bay. Hardee was only the field for 26 special teams snaps Sunday afternoon in New Orleans’ win.

------------------

Buffalo Bills 27, New York Jets 17 - New York, N.Y.

Buffalo: Del'Shawn Phillips, LB - Phillips was active for his first career NFL game Sunday but played in only seven special teams snaps before being forced to leave the field with what the team is calling a quad injury.

-----------------

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Indianapolis Colts 20 - Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville: Dawuane Smoot, DE – In one of the few NFL games with fans in the stands on Sunday, Smoot played 33 defensive snaps as a backup defensive lineman in Jacksonville’s Week 1 win over the Colts. Smoot recorded one quarterback hurry and two penalties (15-yard roughing the passer and five-yard encroachment) while on the field.

Indianapolis: Tavon Wilson, DB – After spending last season in an increased role with the Lions, Wilson signed a one year deal with the Colts in early August. Wilson had seven special teams snaps for the Colts in his 2020 debut.

----------------

Los Angeles Rams 20, Dallas Cowboys 17 - Inglewood, Calif.

Dallas: Malik Turner, WR - In his debut with the Cowboys, Turner played 11 special teams snaps in Dallas’ loss at Los Angeles on NBC’s Sunday Night Football at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

---------------

Baltimore Ravens 38, Cleveland Browns 6 - Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore: Jihad Ward, DE – In the blowout win over Cleveland, Ward played 31 defensive snaps as a backup defensive lineman and one special teams snap. Ward finished with six tackles.

-------------

NOTE: No former Illinois players will be involved in either of the two Monday Night Football games this week.