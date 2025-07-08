Phil Steele Unveils His Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Here's Where the Illini Stand
Three-hundred and sixty-five days ago, the expectations for Illinois football were not far from bottom of the barrel. The college football world expected a typical Illini season: 5-7 or maybe 6-6, with a losing Big Ten record.
Instead, coach Bret Bielema’s squad shocked the country with a 10-3 season and a bowl game victory over South Carolina. Now, a full year later, Illinois is a legit College Football Playoff threat – and even a dark horse for the conference title.
And the foundation of those new expectations has been built on the gradual collection and development of talent and the experience of an Illini roster featuring all Bielema-recruited players.
The results have spoken for themselves, but now others are chiming in as well: College football guru Phil Steele recently released his Preseason All-Big Ten teams, naming eight Illini in his projections. The least surprising pick of them all – senior quarterback Luke Altmyer – was a second team selection. In another big shocker, Gabe Jacas was projected as a first team selection, although Steele listed him as a defensive lineman.
Offensive lineman JC Davis (fourth team) rounded out the offensive picks from Steele, while cornerback Xavier Scott (first team), linebacker Dylan Rosiek (third team) and safety Matthew Bailey (fourth team) each received defensive honors.
On special teams, punt returner Hank Beatty (second team), who is also a notable contributor as a receiver, and punter Keelan Crimmins (fourth team) – a Purdue transfer – made Steele's list.
Clearly, the Illini have the talent. Now Bielema and his coaching staff must bring it all together to ensure that Illinois delivers a season that meets, and perhaps even surpasses, expectations.