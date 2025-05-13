Post-Spring CFP Prediction: Can Illinois Join Penn State, Ohio State and Others?
With spring football recently wrapping up for programs across the country, we at Illinois on SI are taking our first (admittedly very early) crack at a College Football Playoff prediction for the 2025 college football season:
No. 12 BYU vs. No. 5 Oregon
The case for BYU:
Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff is expected to take a step forward and cut down his miscues from a season ago (when he led the Big 12 with 12 interceptions). Toss in dynamic running back LJ Martin – who ran for 718 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns last season – and a solid group of returners on defense, and BYU is well-positioned to earn a spot in the CFP after narrowly missing out a year ago.
The case for Oregon:
Despite losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the NFL, the Ducks have two solid QB options in Dante Moore and Austin Novosad. Rounding out the offense, Oregon reloaded through the transfer portal (most notably, with Tulane running back Makhi Hughes), and returned star receiver Evan Stewart.
The Ducks' D will be led by dominant defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and an excellent supporting cast on the second and third levels. And not for nothing, but aside from an away game at Penn State and a potential trap game against Indiana, Oregon has a light regular-season slate.
No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 6 Alabama
The case for Illinois:
Returning the third-most production (76 percent) of any FBS team from last season – including that of quarterback Luke Altmyer – the Illini appear poised to build on last year's 10-win season (the program’s first since 2001). To top it off, Illinois faces an unimposing schedule with only two apparent hurdles: at home against Ohio State and on the road at Indiana.
The case for Alabama:
Sure, the Crimson Tide lost dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, but expect Ty Simpson to quickly fill the void. Besides, Alabama will bring back running back Jam Miller and wideout Ryan Williams, among other top performers. And with solid transfer portal additions thrown into the mix and coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm, Alabama should bounce back from a mostly underwhelming 2024 campaign.
No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame
The case for Georgia:
Quarterback Gunner Stockton will be leading the way for the Bulldogs, and he’ll be surrounded by experienced skill-position transfer portal additions including Illinois’ Josh McCray (running back), Texas A&M’s Noah Thomas and USC’s Zachariah Branch (receivers). Still, a gauntlet of an SEC slate may beat the Bulldogs down and lead to them ultimately fall short of a conference title.
The case for Notre Dame:
Although questions continue to swirl around the Fighting Irish’s quarterback situation (the starting role seems to come down to a battle between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey), they do return star running back Jeremiyah Love and two key receivers in Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse. Between a typically light schedule and a bolstered defensive crew (by way of the transfer portal), last year’s national runner-ups should rumble back into the CFP.
No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Ohio State
The case for LSU:
The Tigers were solid last year (9-4 overall and 5-3 SEC) – just not great. But LSU was arguably the biggest winner of the offseason, bringing back massive pieces on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, and finding 18 players in the transfer portal. The Tigers may be legitimate national title contenders, but they will still have a thorny schedule to navigate, including a Week 1 matchup at Clemson.
The case for Ohio State:
No. 8 may seem a bit low for the Buckeyes, who are fresh off a national championship and return college football’s premier wideout in Jeremiah Smith. But the Buckeyes are facing massive turnover around the program, having lost both coordinators, a two-headed running back monster and quarterback Will Howard. Throw in what could be the Big Ten’s most difficult conference schedule, plus a Week 1 matchup with Texas, and it's safe to say Ohio State will truly have to earn its spot in the CFP.
No. 4 Iowa State (vs. No. 12 BYU-No. 5 Oregon winner)
The case for Iowa State:
Quarterback Rocco Becht will return alongside running backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III from the Cyclones' 11-game winner, meaning all roads to a Big 12 championship in 2025 may have to go through Ames. With an excellent transfer portal haul and a favorable schedule (home matchups against Arizona State and BYU), Iowa State has a chance to one-up its excellent campaign from a year ago.
No. 3 Clemson (vs. No. 11 Illinois-No. 6 Alabama winner)
The case for Clemson:
The Tigers are considered a national title contender in large part due to two key components: Dabo Swinney and Cade Klubnik, arguably the best active coach in college football and arguably the best returning quarterback in the nation, respectively. The pair puts Clemson in the catbird seat and within reach of the program's best season in seven years.
With experience surrounding Klubnik on the offensive end and two game-changing portal additions on the defensive side (defensive end Will Heldt from Purdue and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander from Alabama), the Tigers may not lose a game in 2025.
No. 2 Texas (vs. No. 10 Georgia-No. 7 Notre Dame winner)
The case for Texas:
The Longhorns bolstered their defense with numerous transfer portal finds, and they may have yet another top-three defense next season. Offensively, quarterback Arch Manning is finally taking over after Quinn Ewers' departure for the NFL. The uber-talented Manning will lead a dynamic offense that also benefited from the portal; two solid pass-catching options in Cal tight end Jack Endries and Stanford receiver Emmett Mosley V are now saddling up in Austin.
No. 1 Penn State (vs. No. 9 LSU-No. 8 Ohio State winner)
The case for Penn State:
Is it finally the Nittany Lions' year? Can coach James Franklin get over that hump? If it's going to happen, now appears to be the time for Penn State.
Quarterback Drew Allar has returned. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are back. The defense will be as stingy as ever. The Nittany Lions even dove into the transfer portal to pull out a few difference-making receivers and defensive pieces. Expect Penn State to roll through the Big Ten – and, in the end, conference rival Ohio State – to earn the top spot in the College Football Playoff.