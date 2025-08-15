Projecting Records of Big Ten in AP Poll: Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More
Of the 18 teams in the Big Ten, six programs were featured in 2025’s inaugural AP poll – including Penn State (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3), Oregon (No. 7), Illinois (No. 12), Michigan (No. 14) and Indiana (No. 20). Three other schools from the conference (USC, Nebraska and Iowa) were in the “others receiving votes” category.
For this exercise, we'll predict the record of all six Big Ten teams that were actually listed in the AP's top 25 (meaning, we’ll exclude the Trojans, Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes).
No. 20 Indiana
Non-conference schedule
Week 1: vs. Old Dominion
Week 2: vs. Kennesaw State
Week 3: vs. Indiana State
Non-conference prediction: 3-0
Big Ten schedule
Week 4: vs. Illinois
Week 5: at Iowa
Week 7: at Oregon
Week 8: vs. Michigan State
Week 9: vs. UCLA
Week 10: at Maryland
Week 11: at Penn State
Week 12: vs. Wisconsin
Week 14: at Purdue
Big Ten prediction: 6-3
Overall: 9-3
You don't get to choose your Big Ten schedule, so could Indiana really have been faulted for its cakewalk of a conference slate last year? No. But there is a reason the Hoosiers and coach Curt Cignetti are constantly attacked about their scheduling antics – and that non-conference lineup is the primary reason why.
Nevertheless, Indiana appears poised to enter a home matchup with No. 12 Illinois undefeated – and we expect the Hoosiers to stay that way … until a week later at Iowa. Indiana also falls at Oregon and at Penn State. The Hoosiers knock off every other opponent, though, finishing up the regular season with nine wins
No. 14 Michigan
Non-conference schedule
Week 1: vs. New Mexico
Week 2: at Oklahoma
Week 3: vs. Central Michigan
Non-conference prediction: 3-0
Big Ten schedule
Week 4: at Nebraska
Week 6: vs. Wisconsin
Week 7: at USC
Week 8: vs. Washington
Week 9: at Michigan State
Week 10: vs. Purdue
Week 12: at Northwestern
Week 13: at Maryland
Week 14: vs. Ohio State
Big Ten prediction: 7-2
Overall: 10-2
Unlike some teams in the conference (ahem, Indiana), Michigan prefers to challenge itself early in the season – hence, the road matchup at No. 18 Oklahoma. We expect the Wolverines to pull out a nail-biter in quarterback Bryce Underwood’s coming-out party, setting a precedent for the rest of the 2025 season.
In Big Ten play, Michigan will slip past Nebraska and hold on to an unblemished record until a road meeting at USC. Then, the Wolverines rattle off five straight wins before finally falling to Ohio State (yes, at The Big House).
No. 12 Illinois
Non-conference schedule
Week 1: vs. Western Illinois
Week 2: at Duke
Week 3: vs. Western Michigan
Non-conference prediction: 3-0
Big Ten schedule
Week 4: at Indiana
Week 5: vs. USC
Week 6: at Purdue
Week 7: vs. Ohio State
Week 9: at Washington
Week 10: vs. Rutgers
Week 12: vs. Maryland
Week 13: at Wisconsin
Week 14: vs. Northwestern
Big Ten prediction: 7-2
Overall: 10-2
Although Duke will be tougher than most expect, we have the Illini rolling past the Blue Devils in Durham, North Carolina, and finishing the non-conference slate 3-0.
As previously mentioned, we have IU knocking off its neighbor to the west in Bloomington. With a 5-1 record, Illinois will welcome Ohio State to Champaign, put up a valiant effort ... and get smashed. But the Illini should win out from there, going on a five-game win streak to finishing with a 10-2 record – having built a potential argument for a College Football Playoff berth.
No. 7 Oregon
Non-conference schedule
Week 1: vs. Montana State
Week 2: vs. Oklahoma State
Week 4: vs. Oregon State
Non-conference prediction: 3-0
Big Ten schedule
Week 3: at Northwestern
Week 5: at Penn State
Week 7: vs. Indiana
Week 8: at Rutgers
Week 9: vs. Wisconsin
Week 11: at Iowa
Week 12: vs. Minnesota
Week 13: vs. USC
Week 14: at Washington
Big Ten prediction: 7-2
Overall: 10-2
Oregon’s non-conference schedule is a whole lot of nothing (Oklahoma State didn’t win a single Big 12 game last season). Interestingly, the Ducks get a taste of Big Ten action (albeit it against Northwestern) in Week 3 before taking on in-state rival Oregon State in Week 4.
Yes, it seems that we’re very stuck on every team in the Big Ten’s mid- to high tier going 10-2, but that’s just the way things are shaking out. Oregon’s road matchup at No. 2 Penn State is going to be tough for a largely inexperienced quarterback in Dante Moore. From there, the Ducks should rattle off six straight wins – but we expect them to fall in the season finale, on the road against a revamped Washington squad that is excellent at home.
No. 3 Ohio State
Non-conference schedule
Week 1: vs. Texas
Week 2: vs. Grambling State
Week 3: vs. Ohio
Non-conference prediction: 3-0
Big Ten schedule
Week 5: at Washington
Week 6: vs. Minnesota
Week 7: at Illinois
Week 8: at Wisconsin
Week 10: vs. Penn State
Week 11: at Purdue
Week 12: vs. UCLA
Week 13: vs. Rutgers
Week 14: at Michigan
Big Ten prediction: 9-0
Overall: 12-0
Julian Sayin vs. Arch Manning: peak cinema, as the kids call it. We’re rolling with the reigning national champions – who also happen to have home-field advantage. We know: The Big Ten favoritism is real. (Paul Finebaum would not be happy with us.)
And then, yes, we do have the Buckeyes rolling through their Big Ten slate without a loss – including a massive season-finale victory on the road over Michigan. Contests at Washington and at Illinois are no joke, and a home matchup with Penn State will be gritty. But we expect the country’s most talented team to triumph in each.
No. 2 Penn State
Non-conference schedule
Week 1: vs. Nevada
Week 2: vs. Florida International
Week 3: vs. Villanova
Non-conference prediction: 3-0
Big Ten schedule
Week 5: vs. Oregon
Week 6: at UCLA
Week 7: vs. Northwestern
Week 8: at Iowa
Week 10: at Ohio State
Week 11: vs. Indiana
Week 12: at Michigan State
Week 13: vs. Nebraska
Week 14: at Rutgers
Big Ten prediction: 8-1
Overall: 11-1
Nothing like copying little bro … or more like little cuz. But clearly coach James Franklin has no shame, as he has taken a page out of Indiana’s book and built a non-conference schedule that puts Curt Cignetti's to shame.
But then things heat up really quickly for the Nittany Lions, who welcome No. 7 Oregon to town in the Big Ten opener. Still, we expect Penn State (despite its weak preparation) to hold off Oregon and maintain its zero in the loss column until a Week 10 meeting at Ohio State. Is it finally Franklin and Penn State’s year? We say no – at least not during the regular season. But the Nittany Lions should still finish with a glossy 11-1 regular-season record and be in position to earn a rematch with Ohio State in the CFP.