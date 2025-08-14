ESPN's Paul Finebaum Issues Outlandish Promise While Belittling Big Ten
ESPN’s SEC-obsessed Paul Finebaum is positive that his favorite conference will bring home the national title this year. Although he’s riding with Texas to win it all, Finebaum just needs one of the SEC’s 16 teams to win the College Football Playoff to ensure he can continue living on American soil – that is, if he’s a man of his word.
The so-called “Voice of the SEC” is known for his outlandish statements and hot takes, but this time he may have outdone even himself. When Finebaum appeared recently on the "Netflix Sports Club" podcast, he was asked who he thinks will win the national championship and, to put a finer point on it, whether that program is an SEC club. His answer was, as expected, a hard yes. And then he took it several steps further:
“It is,” said Finebaum, picking Texas as his national title winner and affirming that the Longhorns indeed now reside in the SEC. “And by the way, if it’s not, I’m leaving the country."
His reasoning? “Because," Finebaum said, "I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans."
Wait, who is tired of being harassed? Pot, meet kettle. Just over a month ago, it was Finebaum who sent an entirely unprovoked verbal tirade in the direction of Illinois coach Bret Bielema. Calling his attack on Bielema a “stray” wouldn’t do it justice. Long story short, Finebaum turned the clock way back to his middle school days and drew up an (exquisitely bad) fat joke aimed at the Illini head man.
The abuse was purportedly in response to Bielema implying that there may have been tampering involved in Georgia landing Illinois transfer running back Josh McCray, but it was as far out of bounds as Athens is to the Memorial Stadium sidelines.
Paul Finebaum vs. the Big Ten
Clearly the Big Ten’s 5-1 record against the SEC in postseason play last year – which included a 21-17 Illinois triumph over South Carolina – has been weighing on Finebaum’s mind all summer. Perhaps his frustration has caused him to forget some key football history: “They act like they invented football,” said Finebaum, continuing his rant against the Big Ten.
Egotistical. Entitled. That mean old Midwestern conference – and thinking it invented football? Unbelievable.
But wait a minute. Not so fast, my friend. Rutgers University, which just so happens to be a member of the Big Ten, is considered the birthplace of football.
The Scarlet Knights aren't an original member of the conference? True. Funny, though: You could say the same about Texas and the SEC.
Anywho, as they say, revenge is a dish best served cold. Bielema, who probably wouldn't mind seeing Finebaum choose between self-imposed exile eating his words, is well-equipped to make a run at the CFP this year and – who knows? – maybe even take a shot in the dark at a national title. If not, it'll be a three-horse race between Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon to see who sends Finebaum to Guam.
And while no one actually expects the semi-pro SEC apologist to leave the country, it won’t stop Big Ten rivals across the nation from uniting with one common goal in the postseason: Win the CFP and ruin yet another college football season for Paul Finebaum.