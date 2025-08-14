Illini now

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Issues Outlandish Promise While Belittling Big Ten

Finebaum, who has recent history with Illinois coach Bret Bielema, says he will be "leaving the country" if an SEC team doesn't win the national title

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN’s SEC-obsessed Paul Finebaum is positive that his favorite conference will bring home the national title this year. Although he’s riding with Texas to win it all, Finebaum just needs one of the SEC’s 16 teams to win the College Football Playoff to ensure he can continue living on American soil – that is, if he’s a man of his word.

The so-called “Voice of the SEC” is known for his outlandish statements and hot takes, but this time he may have outdone even himself. When Finebaum appeared recently on the "Netflix Sports Club" podcast, he was asked who he thinks will win the national championship and, to put a finer point on it, whether that program is an SEC club. His answer was, as expected, a hard yes. And then he took it several steps further:

“It is,” said Finebaum, picking Texas as his national title winner and affirming that the Longhorns indeed now reside in the SEC. “And by the way, if it’s not, I’m leaving the country."

His reasoning? “Because," Finebaum said, "I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans."

Wait, who is tired of being harassed? Pot, meet kettle. Just over a month ago, it was Finebaum who sent an entirely unprovoked verbal tirade in the direction of Illinois coach Bret Bielema. Calling his attack on Bielema a “stray” wouldn’t do it justice. Long story short, Finebaum turned the clock way back to his middle school days and drew up an (exquisitely bad) fat joke aimed at the Illini head man.

The abuse was purportedly in response to Bielema implying that there may have been tampering involved in Georgia landing Illinois transfer running back Josh McCray, but it was as far out of bounds as Athens is to the Memorial Stadium sidelines.

Paul Finebaum vs. the Big Ten

Paul Finebau
Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN broadcaster Paul Finebaum during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Clearly the Big Ten’s 5-1 record against the SEC in postseason play last year – which included a 21-17 Illinois triumph over South Carolina – has been weighing on Finebaum’s mind all summer. Perhaps his frustration has caused him to forget some key football history: “They act like they invented football,” said Finebaum, continuing his rant against the Big Ten.

Egotistical. Entitled. That mean old Midwestern conference – and thinking it invented football? Unbelievable.

But wait a minute. Not so fast, my friend. Rutgers University, which just so happens to be a member of the Big Ten, is considered the birthplace of football.

The Scarlet Knights aren't an original member of the conference? True. Funny, though: You could say the same about Texas and the SEC.

Anywho, as they say, revenge is a dish best served cold. Bielema, who probably wouldn't mind seeing Finebaum choose between self-imposed exile eating his words, is well-equipped to make a run at the CFP this year and – who knows? – maybe even take a shot in the dark at a national title. If not, it'll be a three-horse race between Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon to see who sends Finebaum to Guam.

And while no one actually expects the semi-pro SEC apologist to leave the country, it won’t stop Big Ten rivals across the nation from uniting with one common goal in the postseason: Win the CFP and ruin yet another college football season for Paul Finebaum.

More from Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football Offers Class of 2027 Offensive Tackle Davis Seaman

Two Doak Walker Candidates? What It Says About Illinois' Offense

Former Illini Jer'Zhan Newton Shines in Washington Commanders' Preseason Opener

Illinois Football Seeking to Flip Wisconsin Class of 2026 Commit Jack Janda

Illinois Stat of the Day: The Best Experience Edge in College Football

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Football