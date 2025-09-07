Projecting Illinois' Spot in the AP Poll After Duke Win: Will Illini Crack the Top 10?
Last week, Illinois climbed from No. 12 to No. 11 after a 52-3 blasting of Western Illinois. But, realistically, the Illini simply completed the assignment in their 2025 debut, while Alabama (No. 8 at the time) falling to Florida State is what opened the door for coach Bret Bielema’s crew to inch a step closer to the top 10.
This Saturday, though, Illinois didn’t just take care of business against Duke – a rising Power 4 program – it also put it on the Blue Devils. The Illini went into Wallace Wade Stadium and, after some early stumbles, triumphed by a score of 45-19, forcing five turnovers and sending a signal to the rest of the country that they are contenders for a College Football Playoff berth.
But is that head-turning victory enough for Illinois to move up even a single spot in this week's AP poll – especially considering no teams ranked ahead of the Illini fell? We’ll take a look here and make our prediction of Illinois’ placement when Sunday's poll drops.
Teams the Illini can climb
Clemson
Every squad in the top 10 won – and won by double-digits. (Except Notre Dame, which was on a bye week.) That said, Clemson (No. 8) faced a 16-0 first-half deficit against Troy, along with a 16-3 pit at the break, meaning it hardly impressed in its Week 2 outing. Still, the Tigers ultimately prevailed, answering the bell in the second half, holding the Trojans scoreless and knocking them off by a final score of 27-16.
Clemson could drop from its No. 9 spot in the AP, allowing Notre Dame to slide up to No. 8, but it would be a shock to see Dabo Swinney’s squad slip out of the top 10.
South Carolina
In Week 1, South Carolina leapfrogged Illinois, jumping from No. 13 to No. 11 behind a 24-11 win over Virginia Tech. The Gamecocks steamrolled South Carolina State on Saturday, but that served as little more than a glorified bye – similar to Illinois’ opener against Western Illinois. Essentially, the voters will have learned a whole lot of nothing about South Carolina in Week 2. So they should have no choice but to compare that Virginia Tech win to the Illini’s Duke win.
Here’s the quick rundown there:
Virginia Tech was projected to finish No. 11 in the ACC preseason poll, while Duke was tabbed No. 6. South Carolina-Virginia Tech was a neutral site game. Illinois’ was a true road victory. And, not that the scoreboard always tells the full story, but the Illini demolished the Blue Devils (45-19, for those who need the reminder), making the Gamecocks’ 13-point win over the Hokies pale in comparison.
Does that mean Illinois actually will jump South Carolina? Well, especially with the usual SEC bias always in play, there is certainly no guarantee. But we’re going to go out on a limb and say the Illini nudge their way into college football's upper echelon.