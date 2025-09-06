Game Balls: Illinois Football Standouts in Week 2 Win Over Duke
On Saturday afternoon, No. 11 Illinois met Duke in Durham, North Carolina, in a highly anticipated matchup that many expected to come down to the wire. And through two quarters, it seemed ready to play out exactly that way, with the Illini leading the Blue Devils by a point (14-13) heading into the halftime break.
Despite two first-half turnovers, Duke still largely controlled the action – and certainly th line of scrimmage – throughout the first half. The Blue Devils' defense blitzed and befuddled Illinois’ offensive line and swarmed quarterback Luke Altmyer (and every other Illini ball carrier) with penetration and pursuit speed, while their own QB – Darian Mensah – carved up Illinois' D on the other end.
But in the second half, Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. quickly found his play-calling rhythm, dialing up excellent offensive schemes and putting the Illini offense in great positions to thrive on both the ground and through the air.
The defense impressively forced three more turnovers in the third and fourth quarters, ending a few promising Duke drives – and stopping another before it got a chance to get going. Ultimately, Illinois left Durham with a promising 45-19 victory over a solid Duke squad.
Here are three players who received Illinois on SI game balls for their exceptional Week 2 performance:
Hank Beatty
Illinois’ wide receiver corps was a big question mark heading into 2025, and although Hank Beattylooked great in Week 1 (five catches for 108 yards, plus 133 punt return yards and a score), that came against a low-level opponent.
But in Week 2, Beatty showed that his ability translates to Power 4 competition, as he reeled in eight receptions for 128 yards and added a key 25-yard touchdown that more or less broke Duke's D. A skilled route-runner, sure-handed pass catcher and extremely shifty open-field threat, Beatty offers a different dimension for the Illini at receiver, and he’s clearly their most potent (and versatile) option at the position.
Tanner Heckel
A sophomore defensive back who is currently a reserve rotating into a loaded Illini secondary, Tanner Heckel didn’t steal many headlines in the preseason and wasn’t expected to be a major factor for Illinois’ defense.
But against Duke on Saturday, Heckel showed he has plenty more to offer than a quick breather to the starters. Heckel showcased top-notch reaction time and athleticism in snaring an interception, and added a pass breakup and a strip sack for good measure. Expect Heckel to see more action in the coming weeks.
Luke Altmyer
Let’s start with this: The Illini offensive line got dominated – especially in pass protection. Luke Altmyer may have “only” been sacked four times, he faced heavy pressure on nearly every passing play and was knocked down countless times.
Yet he managed to keep Illinois’ offense rolling in the first half, capitalizing on excellent field position on the first scoring drive before putting together a superb drive (12 plays and 75 yards) later in the second quarter.
The second half was more of the same, as Altmyer – who had a lot more time and an actual run game to keep the Blue Devils honest – shredded their defense. His final stat line was outstanding (22-for-31, 296 yards and three touchdowns), but his ability to control the tempo of the game and thrive under pressure – none of which is quantified by the numbers – is how he truly made his mark.