Social Media Reacts to ESPN's 'College GameDay' Snubbing of Illinois-Indiana
Indiana, ranked No. 19. Illinois at No. 9. Both teams undefeated at 3-0. A Big Ten opener with repercussions that these programs haven’t so much as considered in decades – and, arguably, ever.
The stakes for the Illini are sky-high. Knocking off the Hoosiers is a near must-have in their conference opener in order to stay in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.
It’s the same story for the Hoosiers. In reality, with matchups against Penn State and Oregon on the docket, Indiana may need this win even more than the Illini do if they're going to maintain realistic CFP hopes.
Perfect storyline for ESPN’s 'College GameDay'?
When else is Illinois-Indiana going to be the game of the week in college football? The Illini and Hoosiers meet in key matchups on the hardwood all the time, but in football, there is never this much at stake between the two schools.
Surely, as the top ranked-on-ranked contest of the weekend, Bloomington should have been the de facto choice for "College GameDay," right? Eh, wrong.
ESPN instead chose to visit No. 4 Miami (totally understandable) for a matchup with unranked, 1-2 Florida (we take that back), in a decision that has raised quite a few eyebrows from college football fans – and the ire of many more.
Future 'College GameDay' opportunities?
Fortunately, the Illini have a handful of high-quality matchups remaining on their slate – two of which come in Champaign. A Sept. 27 home date with No. 25 USC pits Illinois against another ranked club, not to mention the date that has already been circled on many calendars: Oct. 11 – when Gies Memorial Stadium welcomes top-ranked Ohio State.
So is "College GameDay" just saving the Illini for later? Very unlikely. Each of Illinois' next two games is a challenge, and ESPN won't find conference newbie USC visiting a 3-1 Illini team or a 4-2 Illinois outfit hosting OSU any more enticing. In any case, it’s no excuse for overlooking such a banger in Illinois at Indiana.
Maybe unsurprisingly, we aren't alone in our confusion and bewilderment. Fans across the country couldn’t keep from offering "College GameDay" a piece of their minds on social media, so we are, of course, obliged to share (the best of) their thoughts: