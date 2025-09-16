Is Illinois Football a Lock to Host ESPN's 'College GameDay' if It Beats Indiana?
Duke hosted ESPN's "College GameDay" for the first time ever back in 2023 when the 4-0 Blue Devils welcomed No. 11 Notre Dame to Durham, North Carolina. Cincinnati hosted for the first time back in 2021 when Tulsa visited the 9-0 Bearcats. Could Illinois be the next first-timer to host the popular college football pre-game show in two weeks when the Illini welcome USC? There's a strong possibility.
Illinois on SI's Pranav Hegde wrote about Indiana possibly hosting "College GameDay" for the second straight year if both Illinois and Indiana were undefeated heading into Saturday's game. But, ultimately, the show chose Miami (Fla.) as its destination – with the Hurricanes set to face 1-2 Florida in, frankly, an inferior matchup. Tough break for the Big Ten, but it is what it is. Miami-Florida is a great rivalry, the Canes are 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in the nation and, well ... South Beach. The math makes a certain amount of sense.
But there's no way "College GameDay" can overlook Champaign if Illinois beats Indiana on Saturday, right? We don't think so, and here's why:
Three reasons Illinois will host 'College GameDay' if it beats Indiana
1. Champaign is a great college town
Champaign is a fantastic college town – and no, I'm not an alum. The Illini haven't consistently done enough to draw a football crowd in recent years, but It's still hard to believe Illinois has never hosted a "College GameDay" considering all that Champaign and the university have to offer. If ESPN finally pays a visit, the network and its viewers will find out what they have been missing.
2. Illinois is Really Good
It's not a coincidence that the Illini are 3-0 and ranked No. 9 in the country. Luke Altmyer is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in college football, and the Illinois defense – which has allowed just 22 points through three games – is as effective as any you'll find in Division I. The bottom line is, the Illini deserve the national spotlight "GameDay" would bring.
3. USC is Coming to Town
USC is an iconic college football team in just its second season transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. If both the Trojans and Illini win this week, both will be 4-0 and prominent top-25 programs. Illinois has never beaten USC in Champaign, but this could be its best chance yet. So not only would the game arguably represent the week's best college football matchup, but it could also mark a historical moment in Big Ten history.
All that said, if Illinois doesn't beat Indiana on Saturday, it probably don't get a sniff from "College GameDay." But if the program is ignored after putting away the Hoosiers? Illini Nation may just march on Bristol, Connecticut.