Social Media Reacts to Illinois Falling Short Against Ohio State
Back to reality for Illinois fans. Despite all the progress the program has made under coach Bret Bielema, Saturday’s matchup served as a reminder that the Illini are still a few steps behind college football’s elite. Illinois battled throughout, but the top-ranked Buckeyes were simply too much to handle, pulling away for a 34-16 victory in front of a sold-out crowd at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Ohio State wasted no time setting the tone, methodically marching down the field on its opening drive before settling for a short field goal. Illinois’ first possession quickly went south, as quarterback Luke Altmyer threw his first interception of the season on a tipped slant over the middle. The Buckeyes capitalized, turning the takeaway into a touchdown to make it 10-0 early. From there, the Illini found themselves playing catch-up all afternoon. Costly mistakes piled up in the first half, including a fumble and a botched punt that set up Ohio State with prime field position.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes dominated time of possession, keeping the Illinois defense on the field for long stretches and wearing it down. The Illini finally put together a strong drive late in the first half, but a false start on the 1-yard line proved costly, forcing them to settle for a field goal. Instead of closing the gap to 20-7, Illinois entered the locker room trailing by three scores and searching for answers.
To their credit, the Illini came out of the break swinging. Altmyer led a crisp, efficient drive capped by a perfectly executed fourth-down touchdown play, cutting the deficit to 20-10 and momentarily energizing the home crowd. But as they have done all season, the defending national champions responded with poise. Quarterback Julian Sayin calmly led Ohio State on another touchdown drive, restoring the lead and silencing Illinois' momentum. On the ensuing possession, a strip sack of Altmyer set up a short field, and Sayin found receiver Jeremiah Smith for a touchdown that made it 34-10, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Illinois added a late touchdown to close the gap, but the Buckeyes were in control from start to finish. Still, the Illini proved they belong in the conversation with the nation’s best – just not quite at the top. Social media as you can imagine, had plenty to say about the moment.