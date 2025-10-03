Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Football at Purdue?
Illinois football (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) appears to be in a good spot: humbled but heartened. It took the Indiana blowout to show the Illini exactly how mortal they can be, but the USC win a week later proved what they are capable of when they show up for a big game ready to roll.
Purdue will be a different kind of challenge. It's impossible not to sense Ohio State lurking just over the horizon, but No. 22 Illinois can't be distracted from the task at hand: an improved Boilers squad under Barry Odom on the road at Ross-Ade Stadium. By the way, there's nothing here to take for granted. Purdue has owned the Illini in recent years and the lifetime series. Buckle up thoe chinstraps, boys.
Jason Langendorf
Purdue never makes things easy for Illinois, and Odom has already breathed life into a Boilermakers squad that has been almost completely overhauled from a season ago. A rare exception: quarterback Ryan Browne, who made all the right moves – through the air and on the ground – against the Illini before coming up just short in his first career start last year. If Illinois can keep Browne under wraps, the rest should take care of itself – but the Illini would be wise not to let the Boilers hang around into the second half.
Prediction: Illinois 34, Purdue 23
Steve Greenberg
Nothing about Illinois football is more damning than its record over the past 20 games against Purdue. Are you ready for this? Try 5-15. And it would be worse had last year’s Illini gotten what they deserved against an awful Purdue squad, but they averted five-alarm disaster by winning 50-49 in OT in Champaign. In no way, shape or form do this year’s Boilermakers match the Illini, but something about seeing orange and blue turns the dudes from West Lafayette into the Green Bay Packers. Also, does anyone else remember what happened the last time this Illini team played on the road? Indiana’s tread marks are still visible on the Illini’s chests. Anyway, Purdue stinks, so there’s that.
Prediction: Illinois 31, Purdue 23
Jackson Langendorf
After last year’s overtime debacle, in which Illinois barely escaped a one-win Purdue team at home, it would be presumptive to pencil in an Illini win for Saturday. In 2025, this Boilermakers squad is a bit improved (already having surpassed last year’s win total) and has home-field advantage. Still, Illinois’ offense should roll – especially the ground game – and the defense should, theoretically, do more than enough to stave off Purdue.
Prediction: Illinois 34, Illinois 17
Pranav Hegde
What a win last weekend against USC. Illinois finally looked like the team fans expected to see from the start – a dominant offensive line paving the way, paired with sharp quarterback play capable of shredding a Big Ten defense. This week, the Illini head to West Lafayette, Indiana, with sky-high confidence – but also with last year in mind. Illinois overlooked Purdue a season ago and needed overtime to escape with the Cannon. That won’t be the case this time. Expect the offense to keep rolling and the defense to reassert itself.
Prediction: Illinois 45, Purdue 10
Jared Shlensky
Some teams simply have another’s number, and that has pretty much been the case with Purdue when it comes to Illinois. The Illini needed a goal line stand on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime at Memorial Stadium last year in order to squeak by the Boilers, and before that, Purdue had won four straight. I expect Illinois to win on Saturday, but don’t be surprised if this game is close all the way until the final ticks of the game clock.