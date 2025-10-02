Illinois' Offense Set to Dominate Purdue in One Critical Area
No. 22 Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) is set to head east to Purdue for its second road conference matchup of the 2025 campaign. And, as Illini fans certainly haven’t forgotten, the last time Bret Bielema’s crew had a Big Ten matchup take place in the state of Indiana, the final result was not in the favor of Illinois.
That said, this Purdue squad is a far cry from Indiana – on both sides of the football. But as the Illini faithful also know, the Boilermakers, even when subpar, rarely fail to give the Illini a run for their money (Illinois struggled mightily in a 50-49 overtime win over Purdue in Champaign last year.)
Purdue's early 2025 shortcomings
Also similar to last year, this Purdue squad hasn’t exactly had a hot start to its season, as it is set to enter Week 6 at 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten). But despite falling by a combined 42 points in their two games against high-major opponents, the Boilermakers have actually shown a glimmer of hope defensively, as they’ve allowed just three passing touchdowns all season – which is all the more impressive considering they’ve faced USC’s Jayden Maiava and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr.
Unfortunately, that impressive statistic is less a product of Purdue’s defensive stinginess through the air and more a result of its inability to stop the run.
USC ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries (4.5 yards per tote) against Purdue in Week 3. To put that in perspective, the Trojans, despite it feeling like they ran all over Zuppke Field last week, managed just 3.7 yards per carry against the Illini.
As for Notre Dame, its two-headed running back monster of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Prince tore up the Purdue defense on the ground. Love and Prince combined for an astonishing 234 yards and three touchdowns on just 28 carries. (That would be 8.4 yards per rush).
Illinois' rushing trio
Although the star power of Illinois’ running back corps may not rival thatr of Notre Dame’s, the Illini are deep, with three dynamic, versatile backs – all of which are finally healthy.
And after gashing USC’s rush defense for 171 yards and 4.9 yards per carry a week ago, expect the Illini ground game to shred the Boilermakers’ porous run defense in Week 6.
Noticeably, Purdue has had its most difficulties against speedsters out of the backfield. Realistically, that means any three of Kaden Feagin, Aidan Laughery or Ca’Lil Valentine can break one loose.
Still, considering Valentine’s twitchiness and speed, don’t be surprised if the Illini prioritize putting their sophomore back in open space and feed him more than they have all season.